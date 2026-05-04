LIFE ON EARTH: ATTENBOROUGH'S GREATEST ADVENTURE
Premieres Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+
Encores Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, May 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
In 1976 David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No-one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, "Life on Earth."
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