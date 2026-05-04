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LIFE ON EARTH: ATTENBOROUGH'S GREATEST ADVENTURE

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:47 PM PDT
Picture shows David Attenborough during filming of "Life on Earth."
BBC
/
PBS
Picture shows David Attenborough during filming of "Life on Earth."

Premieres Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Encores Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, May 10 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Sir David Attenborough telling his experience of meeting the Gorillas in Rwanda, one of the last filming trips for the series, at the foot of the volcano telling us that you do not stare at a Gorilla, which is difficult thing to do with footage of Sir David approaching and interacting with the Gorillas.

In 1976 David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No-one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, "Life on Earth."

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Sir David Attenborough telling his experience of an allergic reaction in the Grand Canyon, Arizona. The team riding on donkeys to get to the bottom of the canyon, Sir David discovers he is allergic to the dust from the donkeys’ fur. By the time the team got to the bottom Sir David’s eyes were almost closed.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

David Attenborough and Martin Saunders on location for "Life on Earth." (Unknown location)
Roger Long
/
PBS
David Attenborough and Martin Saunders on location for "Life on Earth." (Unknown location)
Pam Jackson, Maurice Fisher, Chris Parsons, Paul Morris filming in Petrified Forest, 1977.
BBC
/
PBS
Pam Jackson, Maurice Fisher, Chris Parsons, Paul Morris filming in Petrified Forest, 1977.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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