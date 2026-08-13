La Jolla man, 18, pleads guilty to sea lion attack captured on video

An 18-year-old La Jolla man who was seen kicking a sea lion in La Jolla Cove in a viral social media video that drew widespread condemnation pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to harassing wildlife.

Tyler Muehl admitted to kicking at the animal four times on the night of July 22 near Ellen Browning Scripps Park. The video depicts Muehl kicking his foot at the sea lion, including two kicks delivered near the animal's face, then chasing after the sea lion as it fled.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Muehl pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which was implemented more than 50 years ago to prevent marine mammal species from diminishing due to human activities.

The misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Muehl is slated to be sentenced in October in San Diego federal court.

Eric Morgan, assistant director of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement West Coast Division, said in a statement, "Intentionally striking or kicking a marine mammal is not only illegal — it is dangerous for the well-being of the animal."