Rescue/rehabilitation of animals from Julian sanctuary continues as investigation moves forward

The website for the Villa Chardonnay in Julian describes the sanctuary as a place where animals can "find love, safety, and a second chance at life."

But San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) President & CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said investigators found something very different at Villa Chardonnay last week: Hundreds of starving animals, with untreated injuries and a lack of basic care.

Carlos Castillo San Diego Humane Society President & CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman is shown being interviewed by KPBS reporter John Carroll on May 5, 2026.

“It has certainly turned into what we would consider to be a horrific hoarding situation,” Weitzman said. “The animal numbers become so untenable that any kind of operational model fails and that certainly has happened here.”

In a press release, SDHS said San Diego County Animal Services and other animal welfare agencies including Humane Farming Association (HFA) and Humane World for Animals previously made repeated efforts to investigate the property and gain access to it. County Animal Services turned the case over to SDHS in late April "due to the extreme scope of the rescue and complexities stemming from an ongoing bankruptcy proceeding," SDHS said.

A search warrant was served at Villa Chardonnay on Friday. SDHS said among the animals found were about 165 horses and several ponies, more than 400 cats and 30 dogs. There were also dozens of other animals including goats, alpacas, pigs and even a peacock and some peahens.

“This turned out to be the biggest rescue cruelty case that we've worked on in our 146-year history,” said Weitzman.

San Diego Humane Society One of 165 horses found on the Villa Chardonnay property is shown on May 1, 2026.

The operation is such an enormous undertaking that the Humane Society has partnered not only with San Diego County Animal Services and the Humane Farming Association, but also with East County Large and Small Animal Practice along with Humane Societies from Pasadena and Marin. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control is also assisting.

Some of the animals were humanely euthanized, but the vast majority of them are being treated, as the investigation moves forward.

San Diego Humane Society Law enforcement vehicles are shown entering the Villa Chardonnay on May 1, 2026.

“The actions that we’ve taken and will continue to take are going to be guided by what the facts of the case are and what our legal responsibilities as humane agents here in the state and here in San Diego to assure that justice is served,” said Jace Huggins, Vice President and Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for the Humane Society.

The results of the Humane Society’s investigation will be forwarded on to the District Attorney, who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

Anyone who surrendered an animal to Villa Chardonnay can check on them and perhaps be reunited by visiting sdhumane.org/julianrescue.