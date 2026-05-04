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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Secretary of State

By CalMatters Staff
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:26 AM PDT
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This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

What does a Secretary of State do?

The secretary of state oversees the administration of all federal and state elections in California, including certifying candidates and initiatives for statewide ballots, issuing voter guides and ensuring votes are properly counted. The office also handles corporate business filings, maintains the state archives and manages a database of lobbyist registration and campaign finance disclosures.

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The candidates

Secretary of State candidate Shirley N. Weber
CalMatters

Shirley N. Weber

Party: Democratic
Professional background: Incumbent

Weber, the daughter of Arkansas sharecroppers who fled the Jim Crow south, became the first Black secretary of state in California history by appointment in 2021, after serving eight years in the Assembly. She then easily won a full four-year term in 2022. Weber’s had an eventful tenure, overseeing the state’s permanent implementation of universal mail-in voting, administering high-profile elections such as the recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom, taking local governments to court over voting laws and fielding claims of election fraud. She pledged to expand voting access, improve transparency in election filings and enhance cybersecurity protections in a second term.

Secretary of State candidate Donald P. (Don) Wagner
CalMatters

Donald P. (Don) Wagner

Party: Republican
Professional background: Orange County Supervisor

Wagner, an Orange County supervisor, former mayor of Irvine and ex-state assemblymember, is running on a platform of election integrity. As supervisor, he criticized the state’s COVID-19 response, questioned the county’s investment in diversity, equity and inclusion programs and pushed for the release of sensitive voter information to President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice over claims of voting irregularities. He supports requiring voter ID at the polls and criticizes Weber for the state’s slow ballot-counting process.

Secretary of State candidate Gary N. Blenner
Secretary of State

Gary N. Blenner

Party: Green
Professional background: Teacher

Secretary of State candidate Michael Feinstein
Secretary of State

Michael Feinstein

Party: Green
Professional background: Electoral Reform Consultant

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia

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