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Meet the candidates for California Attorney General

By Calmatters
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:33 AM PDT
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This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

What does an Attorney General do?

California’s top cop carries out the governor’s law enforcement directives. The attorney general’s job touches almost every facet of life in California, from the environment to its tech sector and consumer protections. During both Trump administrations, the attorney general’s office led high-profile lawsuits defending policies favored by California Democrats.

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The Candidates

Rob Bona
Rob Bonta

Rob Bonta

Party: Democratic

Professional background: Attorney General incumbent

Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 and was elected to a four-year term in 2022. Before that, he was an assemblymember representing parts of the East Bay. As attorney general, Bonta spent much of his first term enforcing housing and criminal justice laws passed in the early 2020s, including laws compelling recalcitrant cities to build new housing. Since the reelection of Donald Trump, Bonta has filed or joined more than 50 lawsuits against his administration.

Michael e. Gates

Michael E. Gates

Party: Republican

Professional background: Deputy United States Attorney

Gates, a former trial attorney, served as Huntington Beach city attorney for a decade. In that role, he challenged what he viewed as lenient criminal justice policy emanating from the state capital. He also fought elements of the new housing laws that would have compelled Huntington Beach to build more affordable housing. In 2025, Gates was appointed a deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, a job he left in November when he returned to the Huntington Beach city attorney’s office.

Marjorie Mikels
Marjorie Mikels

Marjorie Mikels

Party: Green

Professional background: Attorney, justice advocate

Mikels is a longtime Inland Empire litigator who was twice the first female lawyer hired at firms in San Bernardino County before founding her own law firm in 1988. Mikels retired when she decided to run for attorney general to oppose Israel’s bombing campaign of noncombatants in Gaza and the public-private partnership deals between governments and Silicon Valley companies for surveillance technology.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia

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