Meet the candidates running for the Board of Equalization District 4

What does a the Board of Equalization do?
The Board of Equalization was created to standardize property tax assessments across the state. Today, the five-member board advises county assessors, sets the taxable value of property owned by utilities and railroads and hears some taxpayer appeals. Lawmakers stripped the agency of broader authority in 2017.
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
The candidates
Martín Arias
Party: Democratic
Professional background: Taxpayer Advocate/Boardmember
Professional background: Taxpayer Advocate/Boardmember
Denis Bilodeau
Party: Republican
Professional background: Taxpayer Association President
Professional background: Taxpayer Association President
- California Republican Party
- Reform California
- Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
Gardner C. Osborne
Party: Libertarian
Professional background: Enrolled Agent
Professional background: Enrolled Agent
Cody Petterson
Party: Democratic
Professional background: Equalization Boardmember Deputy
Professional background: Equalization Boardmember Deputy
Tom Umberg
Party: Democratic
Professional Background: Small Businessman/Senator
Professional Background: Small Businessman/Senator
- SEIU California
- California Teachers Association
- Equality California