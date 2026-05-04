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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates running for the Board of Equalization District 4

Published May 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM PDT
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What does a the Board of Equalization do?

The Board of Equalization was created to standardize property tax assessments across the state. Today, the five-member board advises county assessors, sets the taxable value of property owned by utilities and railroads and hears some taxpayer appeals. Lawmakers stripped the agency of broader authority in 2017.

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The candidates

Board of Equalization candidate Martín Arias
Courtesy of Martín Arias campaign

Martín Arias

Party: Democratic

Professional background: Taxpayer Advocate/Boardmember

Board of Equalization candidate Denis Bilodeau
Courtesy of Denis Bilodeau campaign

Denis Bilodeau

Party: Republican
Professional background: Taxpayer Association President

Board of Equalization candidate Gardner C. Osborne
Courtesy of Gardner C. Osborne campaign

Gardner C. Osborne

Party: Libertarian

Professional background: Enrolled Agent

Board of Equalization candidate Cody Petterson
Courtesy of Cody Petterson

Cody Petterson

Party: Democratic

Professional background: Equalization Boardmember Deputy

Board of Equalization candidate Tom Umberg
Courtesy of Tom Umberg Campaign

Tom Umberg

Party: Democratic

Professional Background: Small Businessman/Senator

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia

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