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Meet the candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Published May 4, 2026 at 11:53 AM PDT
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This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

What does a Superintendent of Public Instruction do?

Local school districts in California largely control budget and curriculum decisions, leaving the state’s superintendent with limited authority. The state is now considering shifting some of the office’s responsibilities to the governor-appointed State Board of Education, shrinking the role even further. Still, the new superintendent will have a statewide platform to promote policies and a record $150 billion budget for nearly 6 million public school students. The office is nonpartisan.

The candidates

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Richard Barrera
Courtesy of Richard Barrera campaign

Richard Barrera

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: State Superintendent adviser

Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified school board, was little known outside San Diego until he won the endorsement of the powerful California Teachers Association. As a Sacramento outsider, he says he can bring a fresh perspective to the job, focusing on boosting school funding, early childhood education and easing the path to becoming a teacher.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Nichelle M Henderson
CalMatters

Nichelle M Henderson

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: College trustee, teacher

Henderson is a Los Angeles Community College District trustee with a strong union background. A longtime teacher, she supports expanded health access in schools and standardized testing reform. She also supports divesting state pensions from fossil fuels and “the U.S. war machine.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Frank Lara
CalMatters

Frank Lara

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: Teacher, union VP

Lara is an elementary school teacher in San Francisco Unified who served as vice president of the district’s teachers union.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Gus Mattammal
Courtesy of Gus Mattammal campaign

Gus Mattammal

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: Educator, executive, author

Mattammal runs a tutoring company in Silicon Valley and supports charter schools, homeschooling and other alternatives to traditional public schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Al Muratsuchi
Courtesy of Al Muratsuchi campaign

Al Muratsuchi

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: Assemblymember, college teacher

Muratsuchi is an assemblymember from Los Angeles’ South Bay area and a former chair of the Assembly Education Committee. With former state Sen. Joshua Newman, he co-authored Prop. 2, the successful $10 billion school facilities bond. He also serves as an adjunct government professor at El Camino College, and previously worked as a deputy attorney general with the state Department of Justice.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Joshua B Newman
Courtesy of Joshua B Newman Campaign

Joshua B Newman

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: Educator, strategic adviser

Newman, a former state senator, is a former chair of the state Senate Education Committee who now serves as a fellow at UC Irvine. With Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, he co-authored Prop. 2, the successful $10 billion school facilities bond. Prior to entering politics, Newman, an Army veteran, founded an organization that helps vets transition to the civilian workforce.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Anthony Rendon
Courtesy of Anthony Rendon Campaign

Anthony Rendon

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: Former Assembly speaker

Rendon served as speaker of the Assembly from 2016 to 2023, where he shepherded major K-12 funding increases, universal transitional kindergarten and charter school accountability. Before entering politics, he ran an early childhood program in Los Angeles for 20 years. Early childhood education continues to be a priority, he says.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Sonja Shaw
Courtesy of Sonja Shaw Campaign

Sonja Shaw

Party: No Party Preference
Professional background: School district president

President of the Chino Valley School Board, Shaw has been an outspoken opponent of protections for transgender students. She made headlines in 2023 when she presided over a school board meeting where State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was escorted out during a debate over transgender student rights. Shaw also supports a shift away from “radical ideologies” in the classroom and a return to the academic basics.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia

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