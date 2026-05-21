A conversation on how to navigate emotional trauma following a tragic event

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, MAY 21ST>>>> [ TODAY WE’LL TALK ABOUT HOW GRIEF AND PTSD SURFACES FOLLOWING A TRAGIC EVENT]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

SAN DIEGANS COULD SEE FREE PARKING AT BALBOA PARK BY JANUARY AND LOWER TRASH FEES BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR.

YESTERDAY, CITY LEADERS ANNOUNCED THEY REACHED A LEGAL SETTLEMENT.

A GROUP OF HOMEOWNERS SUING THE CITY ARGUED THAT THE NEW FEES WERE ILLEGAL UNDER CALIFORNIA LAW.

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCILMEMBER STEPHEN WHITBURN SAYS THE TRASH FEE WILL DROP FROM $55 A MONTH TO $38-75.

SETTLE 2A 00:12

“San Diego could rejoice at the fact that Balboa Park paid parking will come to an end, and the city's trash fees will drop significantly. This is what we could do when we work together for the good of our city.”

THE AGREEMENT ALSO ENDS ANY EFFORTS BY THE GROUP OF HOMEOWNERS TO REPEAL THE FEES BY WAY OF A BALLOT MEASURE THIS UPCOMING FALL

BUT THIS LEAVES THE CITY TO FIND OTHER WAYS OF SUPPLEMENTING THE LOSS IN REVENUE AS FISCAL YEAR 20-27'S TENSE BUDGET PROCESS APPROACHES ITS FINAL WEEKS

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THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE OFFICIALLY VOTED 3 TO ZERO; IN SUPPORT OF EXPANDING A MEDI-CAL PILOT PROGRAM

THE PILOT IS CALLED THE CALIFORNIA ADVANCING AND INNOVATING MEDI-CAL INITIATIVE OR CAL-AIM

THE COUNTY SAYS THE INITIATIVE'S OVERALL GOAL IS TO MOVE PEOPLE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS INTO HOUSING BY COVERING COSTS FOR THINGS LIKE SECURITY DEPOSITS

SUPERVISOR MONTGOMERY STEPPE SAYS CAL-AIM ALSO LOOKS TO IDENTIFY ANY COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES BEFORE SERVICE CUTS HAPPEN

SUPERVISOR PALOMA AGUIRRE SAYS THE PROGRAM IS A SENSIBLE WAY OF SHIFTING COSTS AND PRESERVING SERVICES…ADDING THAT THE BOARD WILL BE ABLE TO GAGE THE INITIATIVE’S SUCCESS IN ONE YEAR

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A GERMAN-BASED SOCCER TEAM HAS CHOSEN SAN DIEGO'S OWN CHULA VISTA AS THE OFFICIAL HOME FOR ITS 1ST U-S ACADEMY

F-C BAYERN [BUY-URN] MUNICH RECENTLY SHARED NEWS OF ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CHULA VISTA ELITE ATHLETE TRAINING CENTER

THE TRAINING CENTER ALREADY HELPS OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC ATHLETES TRAIN AND PREPARE FOR TEAM USA...

AND NOW, IT WILL ALSO HAVE A HAND IN DEVELOPING SOME OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF ELITE SOCCER TALENT

CHULA VISTA MAYOR JOHN MCCANN SAID THE PARTNERSHIP QUOTE REFLECTS YEARS OF RELATIONSHIP-BUILDING, TRUST AND A SHARED COMMITMENT TO DEVELOPING ATHLETES AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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AS THE ISLAMIC CENTER OF SAN DIEGO REOPENS, SURVIVORS AND FAMILIES OF THE VICTIMS OF MONDAY’S DEADLY SHOOTING THERE, NOW FACE ANOTHER DIFFICULT REALITY…THE EMOTIONAL TRAUMA LEFT BEHIND.

REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO HAS MORE ON HOW GRIEF AND P-T-S-D CAN SURFACE IN THE DAYS AND WEEKS AFTER A TRAGEDY.

MENTALHEALTH 1 trt: 47 SOQ

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NAT – Singing Prayer

Hundreds gathered Tuesday night at Lindbergh Neighborhood Park next to the Islamic Center of San Diego… praying, grieving, and leaning on one another after a shooting investigators are calling a possible hate crime.

Research shows trauma can surface in ways people may not immediately recognize.

Survivors may experience anxiety, trouble sleeping, or physical symptoms like headaches and exhaustion.

The American Psychological Association encourages those affected to lean on support systems rather than isolate.

The Islamic Center reopened Wednesday. Faith leaders encouraged worshippers to return together despite the fear and heartbreak left behind.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News

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GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM INCLUDED 40-MILLION DOLLARS IN HIS MAY BUDGET REVISE FOR RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS AND OTHER NONPROFITS TO ENHANCE SECURITY.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS TWO SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS HAVE BEEN ASKING HIM TO DO THAT SINCE JANUARY.

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SECURITYGRANT 1 :56 SOQ

NEWSOM PUT OUT HIS MAY REVISE LAST WEEK… JUST DAYS BEFORE THE DEADLY SHOOTINGS AT THE SAN DIEGO ISLAMIC CENTER. AT A WEDNESDAY NEWS CONFERENCE, SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS MARNI VON WILPERT AND RAUL CAMPILLO THANKED THE GOVERNOR FOR INCLUDING THE MONEY… SOMETHING THEY’VE BEEN CALLING FOR SINCE JANUARY. NOW, THEY’RE ASKING ALL OF US TO CALL OUR STATE LEGISLATORS AND DEMAND THEY INCLUDE THE 40-MILLION IN THEIR FINAL BUDGET. HERE’S CAMPILLO.

“State Assembly needs to take this seriously. They need to walk through Temple Emanuel and Tifereth Israel and the Chabad of East County in my district and see the guards and see the gates and see the cameras that these institutions have to put up. Or they can just walk to the Islamic Center of San Diego and meet the friends and family that are weeping over their dead fathers.”

STATE LAWMAKERS ARE REQUIRED TO PASS A BALANCED BUDGET BY MIDNIGHT ON JUNE 15TH. JC, KPBS NEWS.

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THE TARGET OF MONDAY’S MASS SHOOTING WAS NOT ONLY THE LARGEST MOSQUE IN SAN DIEGO, BUT ALSO HOME TO A SCHOOL FOR PRE-K TO THIRD GRADE STUDENTS.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS HAS MORE ON HOW PARENTS CAN TALK ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO ISLAMIC CENTER SHOOTING WITH YOUNG KIDS.

KIDSTALK (eb) TRT SOQ 1:05

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As many as 140 children were within fifteen feet of the two gunmen during the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego, according to the center’s Imam, Taha Hassane (ee-MON tah-HA HUH-san).

“I felt a bit scared, my legs were shaking and my hands. And my head was like hurting me a lot. I felt like a rock.”

That was a student from the center’s Bright Horizon Academy speaking to Reuters. Kavod Charter School is just down the road. Five San Diego Unified Schools in the area went on lockdown.

Dr. David Schonfeld (shone-feld) is a pediatrician and director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at the Children's Hospital, Los Angeles.

“I really think you, you have to say to kids this has happened in our community or you may have heard about this in the news. What's your understanding and what questions do you have. And then you can go into how does that make you feel.”

Dr Schonfeld said that adults may not have all the answers, especially as the investigation of the shooting unfolds.. But the simple presence of an adult can provide comfort.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News.

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SAN DIEGO COUNTY LEADERS DECLINED TO VOTE TODAY ON CLOSING SAN PASQUAL ACADEMY.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS ADVOCATES URGED THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO SEEK MORE PUBLIC INPUT.

SPAVOTE1 1:17 SOQ

Last week, county staff published a proposal to QUOTE “wind down” San Pasqual Academy’s residential program for foster youth.

The Academy has offered an on-campus high school, therapeutic services and life skills training since 2001.

Changes in the foster care system have led to fewer students getting placed there…and less state and federal funding to support it. County staff spent three months gathering public input on what to do next.

Alfredo Guardado directs the county’s Office of Child and Family Well-Being.

GUARDADO

Discussions highlighted declining youth numbers, limited regional partnerships and funding as major barriers to expansion. This led to a consensus that without a larger youth population, the Academy cannot remain sustainable as a residential campus in its current form.

Advocates for the school say they need a chance to respond to that proposal. Shane Harris is a civil rights activist who graduated from the Academy.

HARRIS

This is about whether decisions impacting vulnerable young people are made with them, or simply made for them.

The board of supervisors directed staff to seek additional public input on the potential closure…including from current students.

Staff will report back within 90 days. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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LAST MONTH, KPBS REPORTED ON A CONTROVERSY IN SAN DIEGO'S BIKE RACING COMMUNITY RELATED TO TRANSGENDER ATHLETES. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN CONTINUES TO FOLLOW THAT ISSUE AND SPOKE WITH ANCHOR DEB WELSH TO SHARE AN UPDATE

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VELODROME2 (ab) 4:25 last words: "Thank you, Deb."

ANDREW, IF YOU WOULD, REMIND US WHAT THE SAN DIEGO VELODROME IS … AND WHAT YOU REPORTED LAST MONTH.

ANDREW: The San Diego Velodrome is a 333-meter racetrack in Balboa Park. It's owned by the city but run by a nonprofit called the San Diego Velodrome Association. And earlier this year, they decided to start hosting races that are sanctioned by USA Cycling. USA Cycling is the national governing body for bike racing. And as of September, that organization prohibits trans women from competing in women's races. So this created some controversy because while the velodrome has historically welcomed trans women into women's races, these USA Cycling races fell under different rules. I spoke with a trans woman named Talia who races at the velodrome. We agreed to use only her first name due to her fears of anti-trans harassment and violence. And said she was hurt by this decision to host USA Cycling races.

VELOFOLO SOT 0:19

"I know that most of the people nearby who are pushing for it are not doing it to exclude trans people, but the fact that they see the benefits of it justifying the discrimination against trans people is very disheartening."

DEB: YOU REPORTED THAT THE FIRST USA CYCLING RACE AT THE VELODROME IN YEARS TOOK PLACE ON APRIL 4. WHAT HAPPENED AT THAT RACE?

ANDREW:ANDREW: There was a women's race on April 4. You needed a USA Cycling license to enter. And under USA Cycling rules, trans women were not allowed to participate in that race. However, the velodrome said it did not adopt or administer the USA Cycling rules, that it was not responsible for enforcing those rules, and it wouldn't do so. And ultimately no trans women sought to participate, and no one was turned away from the event. So the Velodrome Association leadership says no discrimination has taken place.

DEB: WHAT'S HAPPENED SINCE YOUR STORY WAS PUBLISHED?

ANDREW: The Velodrome Association has gotten a lot of feedback from its members. And on May 8, they held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the issue. And in that meeting, the velodrome association president presented what he thinks is a reasonable compromise. So going forward, they plan on administering all USA Cycling races as gender-neutral "open" races. This would allow anyone of any gender to compete in any of the races. However, they're still advertising some of those races as women's races. So the expectation is racers will sort themselves into the category that matches their gender identity. And trans women will still be allowed to race against cisgender women because under USA Cycling rules, the race is technically gender neutral.

DEB: HOW IS THE VELODROME COMMUNITY RESPONDING TO THIS COMPROMISE?

ANDREW: Some racers really want to keep USA Cycling at the velodrome. That's because these races can get you "upgrade points" that allow you to compete nationally. So these racers support the new approach and see it as reasonable and fair. But others feel that any collaboration with USA Cycling goes against their values and makes the velodrome complicit in anti-trans discrimination.

Another point I've heard is that — setting aside the gender policy — the presence of USA Cycling simply spoils what people love about the velodrome. If you go to the velodrome on a Tuesday night, which is their biggest racing night, it's a really informal, fun-loving atmosphere. People are hanging out, riding bikes, having a good time. And USA Cycling, this outside organization that's more about competition than recreation, they say just kills the vibe.

And one last point is that for my last story, I spoke with a civil rights attorney who said, hypothetically, if a trans woman were turned away from a women's race at the velodrome, she could sue under California anti-discrimination laws. And she said both the Velodrome Association and the city could face liability, and the Association could lose access to the track due to the antidiscrimination terms in its permit with the City. That was just one lawyer's opinion. There doesn't appear to be any plaintiff with standing to sue. And with this new compromise in place, a lawsuit does not seem likely.

DEB: I'VE BEEN SPEAKING WITH KPBS METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN. ANDREW, THANKS FOR THE UPDATE.

ANDREW: Thank you, Deb.

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NEW BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION NEAR TECATE IS CAUSING AN INTERNATIONAL CONTROVERSY.

REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS CONSTRUCTION CREWS ARE DESTROYING PARTS OF A MOUNTAIN THAT’S SACRED TO THE KUMEYAAY PEOPLE.

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The Kumeyaay name for Tecate Peak is Kuchamaa Mountain. And to them, the area along the U.S.-Mexico border near the Mexican city of Tecate is a sacred place.

Norma Meza Calles has spent her entire life around the mountain. She can tell you which plans cure an upset stomach and which ones help you fall asleep.

L3:Norma MezaKumeyaay Tribe Member

CARLOS_1234 00:03:16:41 / 15:20:48:05“La montana es como un psicologo para nosotros.”

Meza says the mountain is also like a therapist for the Kumeyaay. People hike up the mountain, sit on the smooth white boulders and mediate.

As a little girl, she remembers seeing adults spend multiple days in silent contemplation up in the mountain. Usually after a difficult divorce or a death in the family.

CARLOS_1234 00:06:13:45 / 15:23:45:09“Cuando ele moria uno, un divorsio, su familia, enfermo, dice que tienes que ir a las piedras que acaban de desbaratar ahi, ahy te sientas.”

But some of those sacred stones – stones that have been on that mountain for more than 100 million years – are gone. Pulverized to make way for a new section of President Donald Trump’s border wall.

CARLOS_1234 00:02:30:02 / 15:20:01:30“Es muy importante la montana que estan – ya ves, si miran – estan destryuendo. Y nosotros salimos a decir que no destruyan.”

It’s being destroyed before our eyes, Meza says.

Kuchamaa Mountain is protected in the National Register of Historic Places. Yet, this construction project was approved without a formal review. Which is normally required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

Richard Kiy is president of the Institute of The Americas.

L3:Richard KiyInstitute of the Americas

IMG_7527 00:03:17:14“In recent years what has happened is that the Department of Homeland Security has been able to secure successfully through legal means waivers on some of these border projects and congress authorized multi-year funding for the border fence which has allowed some of these projects to be fast-tracked.”

The Trump administration also waived environmental reviews for another border wall construction project near Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Kiy worked for the EPA on cross-border affairs during the Clinton administration. He says the stones of Kuchamaa Mountain may have been saved … had there been a typical review.

IMG_7527 00:01:55:57“That would have allowed for more public consultation. That would’ve allowed for considerations related to the cultural significance of Mount Kuchumaa it would’ve also taken into account some of the environmental impacts including wildlife corridors.

Kiy says he understands why the Trump administration waived these requirements. The process can take years. It took them 10 years to complete their review of the CBX airport border crossing in Otay Mesa.

But he says it’s a missed opportunity to find eco-friendly alternatives.

in the 21st century I think there are ways to explore technology solutions so that we can have a secure border but at the same time address some of the biodiversity concerns and cultural heritage concerns that exist in a place like the Tecate border.”

Like Norma Meza, Demian Vega grew up near the mountain.

Vega works for the Rancho La Puerta Foundation – an organization that created a conservation easement on the Mexican side of the border. Part of that work involves teaching local children about the mountain.

CARLOS_1239 00:07:37:58 / 15:43:51:30“That’s the things that the kids learned here in the trail. And they also learned to meditate on the walk. But all of those activities have stopped because how can they meditate with the noise that we have and the construction that we have in front of their eyes.”

He’s worked with multiple organizations in Mexico to conduct their own environmental feasibility studies. They look at everything from wildlife, natural habitats, vegetation, cultural sites and even potential risk of mudslides.

Part of what makes this construction project so heartbreaking for the people of Tecate is they thought they’d done enough to protect it.. Vega says the Kumeyaay people and local conservationists worked hard with their counterparts in the U.S. to secure environmental protections on both sides of the border.

CARLOS_1239 00:03:43:43/ 15:39:57:19“Through an MOU with the bureau of Land Management, BLM and the Forestry Department we also try to convince them to protect the land and we agree – so all of the mountain is protected in terms of nature and biodiversity.”

Baja California’s Secretary of Culture has asked the United States to stop detonating explosives on the mountain. And Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a press conference in April that her administration is looking into the matter.

Meanwhile in Tecate, Meza doesn’t expect construction to stop. She respects U.S. sovereignty and its right to defend their border.

But views this as one more indignity for her people to overcome.

CARLOS_1234 00:10:36:59 / 15:28:08:31“Desde quando hemos sido pisotiados, hemos sido descriminados, hemos sido pues – y hemos resistido – y Tambien la montana esta resitiendo.”

She says the Kumeyaay in Baja have been stepped on and discriminated against most of her life. And through it all, they’ve always resisted. And the mountain will resist too.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!