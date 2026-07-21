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POV: For Venida, For Kalief

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:38 AM PDT
Framed photo of Kalief Browder (Left), framed photo of Venida Browder (Right)
Kameron Davis
/
POV
Framed photo of Kalief Browder (Left), framed photo of Venida Browder (Right)

Premieres Monday, July 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

"For Venida, For Kalief" introduces the poetry of Venida Brodnax Browder, mother of Kalief Browder, the African American teenager whose wrongful incarceration helped ignite calls for reform in the U.S. justice system.

Trailer of "For Venida, For Kalief" by director Sisa Bueno.

Blending vérité, poetic imagery, and rare archival footage of 1970s New York featuring the Black Panthers, the film centers Venida’s voice as it explores grief, resilience, and the enduring impact of mass incarceration on communities of color, including Black, Latino, Indigenous, Middle Eastern, and Asian communities.

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A tender and deeply reflective work, the film moves across past, present, and future, illuminating the long cycle of incarceration while tracing contemporary efforts to transform Rikers Island into a renewable energy site. Interweaving spirituality and advocacy, it reimagines the “criminal justice” documentary as a poetic, emotionally resonant collage.

Stream On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Co-produced with ITVS. Co-presentation with Black Public Media. Participants/Cast: Venida Brodnax Browder, Akeem Browder, Kamal Browder, Zohran Mamdani. Co-presenters for the season include: Center for Asian American Media. ITVS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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