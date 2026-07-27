Disability pride, from adaptive surfing to wheelchair dancing

S1: Welcome in San Diego , it's Jade Hindman on today's show celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act here about the competitiveness of adaptive sports and the inclusiveness of wheelchair dancing. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. July marks Disability Pride Month. It celebrates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. Well , here in San Diego , there's all kinds of ways to celebrate disability pride. One is by getting involved with the adaptive sports community here , from surfing to dancing , there's something for everyone up in Oceanside. Adaptive surfers take over the lineup on the last Sunday of every month. It's a program called waves for all. Joining me now are some of the surfers who make it all happen. John White is founder of waves for all. Andy Zozo is a competitive adaptive surfer and also Quinn Wheatley. She's a professional adaptive surfer , too. Welcome to you all. Hello.

S2: Hello. Thank you for having us. Hi.

S1: Well , it's great to have you all here in studio. Uh , John , I'll start with you. You started this waves for all eight years ago. For those who don't know how a or much about it. Rather , how would you describe adaptive surfing?

S2: So adaptive surfing is generally surfing that's been modified slightly or , or in a way for individuals with disabilities to be able to access the ocean and surf the waves just as anybody else. And so for adaptive surfers , they might need a board modification , they might need assistance in the water from other individuals. And so it's kind of looking at each person individually and figuring out what's the safest and best way for them to be able to access the ocean and then going out and making that happen.

S1: Quinn , how did you start surfing with waves for all?

S3: Uh , so I always grew up playing sports and in the water , and I actually met John. I actually don't remember how we met. We either met in the water or the beach at some surf contest , and he was just water safety out there. Um , so we made a connection , and then John invited me out. And we've been friends ever since , I think ten years ago.

S2: About ten years. Yeah.

S3: Yeah. Wow.

S1: Wow. And a decade flies fast. I know it. Does.

S3: Does.

S1: So , um , Andy , what about you? Yeah. Tell me about your introduction to adaptive sports in surfing.

S4: Uh , well , adaptive sports and surfing , basically. Um , you know , I was injured at 51 years old , and my life was destroyed , and I was just lost. I had tried a number of sports , including , like rugby and things like that , and great , great activities , great sports. But they just weren't me. And , um , you know , I. I don't know. I stumbled across , learned about adaptive surfing , and , um , I kind of knew that it would be something I'd got to try. And fortunately , there's organizations out there that I really sought out to find at the time. It was not easy. And so , you know , I found different groups. And really one of the mainstays has been ways for all because , um , not only do you get an introduction or , you know , an experience in the water , but you can work on things like , uh , progression and , you know , just , um , becoming a lifestyle instead of just something you do. Right.

S1: Right. So you've gone through a lot of different sports. Surfing stuck for you. What what's going through your mind and your body when you're surfing? I mean , how would you describe that sensation?

S4: Uh , it's an interesting , uh , sensation because , um , there's tremendous excitement , but there's , um , you know , really a lot of calmness out there. It's a very calm moment until you just drop in. And then at that point , it's just. It's just a wild ride. Um , you know , you're hanging on your , you know , eyelids are getting peeled back sometimes because you're dropping in such a steep wave and , you know , you're just laying into the wave , so you just don't , you know , you don't purl. And , um , so it's it's a rush , but then you get out of that moment and you kind of size up what's going on in the wave , and there's kind of a calmness , and you start carving these turns and , you know , it just comes from the inside of you. You don't necessarily think about it. You don't , you know , force it. It just kind of happens. So once you get to that point , it's just a flow and it's just beautiful. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Quinn how would you describe it.

S3: Uh surfing is a wild ride. So I was born with my disability cerebral palsy. And it's you never know how it's gonna affect your child. And I'm. I grew up with seven sisters , all very athletic. We all love the beach. And you know when you're when you become disabled or you're born disabled , the beach is like the last place you think of going. And my family made it work. And , um , I lay prone on the board so I can't paddle into waves , which is really the dream version of surfing. So I get pushed in the wave and paddle back out. Uh , thanks to my water safety and people like John making me feel comfortable enough to , like , go surfing. And even if they're small waves , like , you never know. Like , I'm completely trusting that the water safety , like , has my back. And so you kind of have this bond. And with that , I can just kind of be reckless and crazy , whether it's a big bomb or like small waves. So since I lay down , I get to say that every wave is pretty much overhead , whether it's 2ft or 6ft , you know? Um , but , you know , I know my dream this year is to try to get barreled on a two foot wave.

S1: All right , all right. So that we're gonna see , we're gonna wish it for you. Listen , so , I mean , independence is huge. And , John , I know a big part of waves for all is the idea of surfing independence. Tell me what you mean by that.

S2: So a lot of individuals with disabilities , like like Quinn mentions , the ocean can seem the furthest away. It can really feel like something that it would just be such a task to put together , to do it safely and to have a good time and to really connect with the ocean properly. And so for us , you know , we want to bring that to all San Diegans. You know , if you have a disability , we want you to be able to feel like the ocean , something that you can not only access but that you can , like Andy said , progress in and get yourself better and better and that takes time. There's not a surfer out there who's gone out on his first day and , you know , paddled out a big rock and gotten barreled. You know , it doesn't happen. And so for us , it's we understand the progression of surfing. We're here to stoke the identities of surfers , whether you have a disability or not. Being a surfer is one of the most powerful identities in humans possess. And the fact that to put that on top of being a San Diegan , oh my gosh , what what a blessing that we have here. So to be able to allow somebody to go through the process and to not be rushed to take their time and to work towards whatever level of independence that is in the water for them. And if that means they need somebody out there with them to help them , we have those folks. And if you're listening and you're thinking , hey , I want to help , we need your help. We need people to help people get in the water. But ideally , we want surfers if they're able to , to be able to surf independently , just like you or me. And so we have a lot of folks who are autistic. Folks are even visually impaired and getting out in the water and surfing independence. What that can do for an individual. Again , in terms of that identity , it is such a strong component for mental health , physical health , family health. And again , being a San Diego and this is this is who we are.

S1: You know , with that sense of independence , there's also a great community there , too. You spoke to to to people being able to come help build that. What kind of support have you found from the waves for all community? Quinn.

S3: For me , I just make a friend every time I go. But like for water safety , especially the bond that , um , you create with water safety is so special. But for John , um , it was just my dad , you know , and it it's taken me about , I would say , 6 to 10 years before. I didn't really trust anyone to push me into waves. And I think John and another friend , Kevin and even Darren , they're the only ones I trust to push me in waves. And , um , now I have my brother in law's , but it's hard to get them trained and they just need time in the water. And communication is key , uh , to learning to lead waves. I'm still learning how to lead waves. I found out this weekend I tried wake surfing and my buddy Cameron was like , Quinn , go play over there. And I was just like , what? Where? And he's like , over there. And I was just like , okay , yeah. So even though as I've been a professional athlete for team USA for ten years , I'm still learning. And that's my favorite part about surfing. Like no matter what level you're at or water safety. You get to learn together and play in the water.

S1: So yeah. Well , Andy , you know , I mean , because you're both competitive surfers. Uh , what what do you love about competing?

S4: Uh , what do I love about competing? Um , well , basically , what it says is this , at this one moment in time , can you put together your best and , you know , and you're you're put to the test. And so , um , I guess I like that challenge. You know , it doesn't always come out. And there's a lot of learning that comes with it. But , um , I think that that that kind of sums it up , you know , when , when that , um , you know , that horn buzzes is just like a , I used to race bike when that gate dropped. It's , you know , there's a transformation at that point in time. And , um , so , um , if I may piggyback off of what? Something John was saying because he was talking about independence and about how , um , this creates surfing independence , but it translates into life. Um , it can actually really change how you live. So when I started , I was afraid to really kind of leave the house at times. And , um , you know , finding something that I wanted to do so bad , um , forced me to , um , get out of that comfort zone and do things that I wasn't comfortable with. And so , um , so it translates beyond the sport.

S1: What do you have? What advice do you have for people who are scared , like you once were , to to get out of their comfort zone to to just to leave the house and take part in some of those things that they are so deeply want to be part of.

S4: I guess I would say take it a step at a time. You don't have to dive into the deep end. So I had a lot of concerns when I first started surfing , um , as a , um , c6 , C7 incomplete quadriplegic. I have a lot of skin sensation issues too. So , um , just the touching of the water on my skin is is was bizarre , extremely painful. And so what I did was I went to a pool and I would get in the uncomfortable water until I couldn't take it , and then I'd get out. And then I got back in until I couldn't take it and get out. And I didn't know if it was going to go anywhere , but I was hoping that I would get used to it. I could stay in longer and I could , you know , kind of acclimate to it , and it sure did. I use a , um , um , a wet suit almost year round. And that's the biggest reason , is the sensations that are altered on my skin. So it's you had.

S1: To make the modifications? Yes. Necessary? Yes. And do some and trust the process. Really.

S4: And you know , you got you got to take that step. You've got to take that step. And don't make it so overwhelming where you cannot make that step , you know , you have to make it doable. And um , and then from there , you know , progress right from progress. Right.

S1: Right. Well , Quinn , what about you? What keeps you hooked on competitive surfing?

S3: Um , I've always been an athlete. And so with my CP , like , a lot of free surfers. And John can speculate , but a lot of free surf. Go for , like , two hour sessions or more. And , um , I joke around and I say cerebral palsy is the last disability to surf. I have a lot of spasticity , so I get cold immediately and I'm very spastic. So my muscles are always contracting and it's really painful. Um , but competitive surfing , they give us a time , a time slot between 20 and 30. So I was like , oh , my body can handle that. And I already love competing. And back in the day I was the only female. So I got to surf with the bonuses. Men and I would hold my own. They got super salty that I was.

S4: More than.

S3: Beating them. So I mean , it's just fun. And my favorite part about competing is growing the sport. The 20 to 30 minute time slot is enough for me. Um , unless we go somewhere tropical. But where we surf , it's not. It's not really tropical and the.

S1: Water's not tropical. The water's cold. So.

S3: So. But they get to close off the break too. So a normal break that we surf Oceanside or Pismo , wherever we've competed , Huntington or even here , you know , the beach is really crowded , but through competition , they make everyone go away. And then you get to serve some spots with only 2 to 4 people.

S1: You get that? Yeah.

S3: Yeah.

S1: Space and the freedom. Get it? Yeah.

S3: And not only like do I get to be a competitive athlete , but these people are my friends. So I'm like , okay , like , this is fun. It's great.

S1: So you know. John. Disability Pride Month celebrates the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. That law banned discrimination based on ability. But under the current administration , we've seen rollbacks to some of that guidance. Why is it so important to have groups like yours in this moment?

S2: I think , especially in this time , understanding that the ocean is its own thing and nobody owns it , and it's there for us. It produces and it provides and it can heal and it can. It can be your best friend. And it can also be intimidating , you know. And like Andy said , some people , they see it as the great big , vast ocean where we see it. One wave at a time. And I think moving into things in life , you kind of want to step into it slowly and you want to progress and build yourself up. And and whether you're a competitive surfer or a free surfer or a soul surfer or a kid belly surfing , the connection with the ocean is so important that it definitely supersedes. I would even say many , many laws. It is his own , you know , unique life form in that we get the chance opportunity to experience a moment with it. I think that's an incredible thing , and it's something that we want to make sure that as we grow our water safety system , that we have the support of different cities , different governments , different organizations who kind of understand that access to the ocean is a right for every single person , whether you're a San Diegan or you're visiting , you know , our beautiful city here , that is your right. And we want to make sure that you have every right to access that. And that's coming from the ocean. So we're really appreciative of that.

S1: Andy , you were nodding. Anything you want to quickly add to that. Um.

S4: Um.

S1: He says no , he summed it up. He said.

S4: Yeah , I think he did. Um , he touched on the things that I was , you know , going to allude to as well.

S1: Excellent , excellent. Quinn.

S3: John's the man. He's in charge.

S1: All right , all right. He said it all. All right.

S2: This is great. I mean , I think everybody listening. You could hear it in Andy's voice , and it's Quinn's voice. This is who they are? Yeah , this is who they are. So you have to support that. Imagine being a painter and being told you can paint once a year. Imagine being an author or a reader , and you can read once a year. Now you want to read , you want to paint , you want to make music. Well , we want to surf and we need your help. So thank you for having us.

S1: On putting a fine point on that. I've been speaking with John White , founder of waves for all. Also Andy Zyrardow. Competitive at Zyrardow. Competitive adaptive surfer and Quinn Wheatley , professional adaptive surfer. Thank you all so much. And happy surfing.

S2: Thank you.

S3: Thank you.

S1: All right. Up next , creating an inclusive space for dancers with wheelchairs when KPBS Midday Edition returns. Welcome back to KPBS midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. On today's show , we're celebrating Disability Pride Month by highlighting adaptive programs in San Diego. We just heard from adaptive surfers with waves for all. But now let's enter the world of dance. Wheelchair dancers organization is built on the idea of inclusive dance from Latin ballroom to hand tap. They believe in bringing everyone on to the dance floor. Joining me now is Rosalia Arellano. She's executive director of wheelchair dancers and a physical therapist. Also , Stephanie Nichols wrote us. She's a dancer , board director and community outreach specialist. Welcome to you both.

S3: Thank you.

S5: Thank you. Thank you so much for having us.

S1: Thank you both so much for being here. So , Rosalia , this take me , you know , into a typical dance class with wheelchair dancers. How would you describe the scene.

S6: Well , I just came on as executive director in April. So , you know , my the classes held on Wednesdays at 10:00 at Parque de la Cruz , and it was a little rough in my schedule to try to get there at that time. So I finally was able to get to a class. You walk in , it's very , um , welcoming. The space is open. We're in a gymnasium. The instructor starts welcoming everybody , warming up right away. And this last class that we went to , I got to be partnered with our founder , Bev Beverly wording. And so I got to learn how to be a partner to someone who's in a manual chair. But we also have some people like Stephanie , who's in a power chair , who Jason gives different cues for so that they could manipulate their chair as if. Well , I'll steal your word , Stephanie , as if it was the extension of their body or their , um , booty.

S1: Well , Stephanie , how do you describe the scene?

S5: Well , I am in a wheelchair , and it's very hard to see people like myself out there because people think that you can dance , right? So when I see another power wheelchair dancer , I will get next to them. And I'm like , you just have to think as if you're an able bodied. So if you see they're moving their legs to the right , just move your booty to the right with your chair and then the other way around , keep your booty moving and your legs will go with you. And it kind of works out. Wow.

S1: Wow. Well , how did you get started dancing with the group?

S5: Well , so I had a spinal cord injury accident back in 2017 and dance was for me , my go to when I was cleaning , washing dishes , everything I do , I did. I used to be dancing. I wasn't never a professional dancer , but I loved and enjoyed dancing since I was probably three years old. So when my accident happened and my injury happened at C4 level , and they told me that I was never going to be able to even breathe on my own. I just started doing rehab , meeting people until I finally found Bev. Uh , they found their one time in an event , and I just saw her dancing and spinning and rolling in that wheelchair like there was no tomorrow. And I just saw her , and I was. Maybe that could be me one day. Why not? You know , when you come out of your comfort zone so suddenly? My my amazing husband , when they told me and say , like , you want to go to that class , your dancing class , and I'm like , sure , let's do it. And we were hooked since the minute we went into class. People were amazing. They were very welcoming. Jason was very patient and it is very hard for him because there's not a lot of people in power wheelchairs , but he is amazing with me while helping me into how I can dance my body and my chair and show that to others. That's my main goal. My main goal since I started being part of this foundation is to get more people in power wheelchairs out there.

S1: That's great. Well , and you often dance as you said. You do duets with your husband who's in the control room now. We can see him through the glass. Through the glass. Give us a wave. Hello? Hello. Yeah , he's in there. Um , what's it like? What's that like for the two of you? To be able to dance together? It's so wonderful.

S5: Well , it's totally out of my husband comfort zone , I can tell you that. Uh , but he loves it. He really enjoys it. Uh , it's kind of like a connection into our love and our caring. I really have a very loving husband and a caring husband that does everything for me. I really call him my own Superman. And sometimes. Sometimes I feel selfish because I feel he should be out there in the world helping a million people. But he does even by just rolling and dancing with me. I tell people he made my Cinderella story possible and I will always be grateful. We will share the answers for that because I was. You see me in a power wheelchair , but at that point I had a group that believed that I could do it in the mental wheelchair. And even though I was tied up for a couple of times the day that we did the showcase , it was magical. I was just spinning and rolling on my own that I couldn't. I couldn't even imagine the amount of work that it took , um , to get that strong. You know , it's not only dancing , it's getting your body strong. It's building that confidence , building the friendships showing up. You know you're going to show up. I don't remember when was the last time I did a dance in front of people. I think at the most was singing in karaoke bars and having fun. So won't your dancers organization. It's my heart and I will be there for them as long as we grow. And I just want , I just want people to feel what I feel. Because even if you can't move your arms , there's always something that you can move your eyes. There's wheelchairs that have headsets that people can roll and go forward by blowing , go back by pushing a button. So I live in a world where everything is possible. Everything that you think it is impossible , that's that doesn't exist. Everything , every single thing that you can imagine is possible and ever in any situation , no matter what.

S1: Amen for that. Rosalia. You know when you say this program is inclusive for all abilities , what does that look like?

S6: So wheelchair Dancers organization envisions a world where both seated and standing. Dancers can share the stage so people who want to dance , but maybe they don't. They don't have the stamina or they need to sit sometimes. Maybe they're having. They can do both. Or someone who's in the chair for primary mobility. They can choose to still participate. And we do do partner dancing , but we also do independent dancing. For example , in our showcase in October , the lead instructor is planning a line dancing. He said it was going to be like Saturday Night Fever type of style. And so that's independent dancing , but we don't. So people who are standers , able bodied and people who maybe have mild deficits but different , different abilities are all welcome , regardless of whether or not you're standing the whole time , sitting the whole time , or doing both. Um , we're we're trying to be. That's what inclusivity looks like to us , that you don't have to try out to be a dancer. You don't have to have a particular skill. You just have to want to come and have fun and do your best , and that's it.

S1: And you're also a trained physical therapist. How does that background connect with your passion for adaptive programs like this one? Yes.

S6: Yes. So I am a licensed physical therapist. Um , most of my clinical skill and education , I used to teach here at the Doctor of Physical Therapy program , um , has really led that experience has led me to take on this role as a physical therapist. I and you can ask any of my students who've ever taken my class , I'm always advocating for life beyond rehab. Our our health care system is really built on survival mode and rehabilitation and not the thriving joy live life socialization part. So I've always encouraged my clients and the students to look beyond that rehab scope , to find resources out there , to find ways to get involved back into the community. And with this opportunity that Stephanie introduced me to , actually. Um , I get to be directly involved now. And so I feel like knowing all the different sides of the rehab world and the limitations of it has really helped to to guide me and get me prepared for this particular role. Wow.

S1: Wow. Well , Stephanie , as Rosalia mentioned , you're having a showcase in October. Um , what are you rehearsing for? How are you rehearsing? Rehearsing for that? What are you rehearsing?

S5: Well , we are rehearsing two different styles of dance at LA at our Latin ballroom class. It's kind of like a disco dance. And we're also doing a salsa part. And for our solo this year we usually do a solo. My husband and I and my and my standing power wheelchair. So I try to do that standing. Um , and we're we're thinking about tango this year. We're not pretty sure we were thinking about tango last year , but I ended up doing rock and roll , so we might surprise you with something pretty cool. We are starting to to do it. I really , um , about what you were saying about all abilities. Is that what I have seen through my injury and through my work with Wheelchair Dancers organization is that unfortunately , we live in a world where there's a lot of disabilities miss ALS , Parkinson's and spinal cord injuries and unfortunately , injury or diagnosis. It's pretty hard for people to get out of their houses and out and about. And just to think that there's more out there , just like waves for all , just for like wheelchair dancers. Um , there's adaptive impact flying. You know , there's so many things for us out there. So for me , it's very important to tell the people that even if it's only one leg , the one that you cannot move. You don't necessarily have to be in a wheelchair to go to a class. You can be unable body and go and experience what a wheelchair dancer will feel. So we have extra chairs that people can use and dance with them and see , kind of like an experience of what we are feeling at that point and stuff. So I just , I just want to invite everybody to our class , no matter your injury , no matter your diagnosis , no matter if you're just having a bad day , just wake up and show up. Put put wheelchair dancer's class in your calendar every Wednesday. We do it at Parque de la Cruz from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Just put on your calendar.

S1: And Parque de la Cruz. Where is that.

S5: Parque de la Cruz?

S1: What's your height? City heights?

S6: Yeah , it's right on the edge of City Heights. Okay.

S1: Okay. All right.

S5: And it's completely free. So just decide to show up. I tell people , like if in your diagnosis , knock your door , just remember you're not alone. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. You know , before we go in the last minute. I mean , what does disability pride mean to you?

S5: For me , it means that we are still part of this world and that we matter , and that we can truly show people what they don't want to know. Because truth is that nobody wants an injury or nobody wants a diagnosis. But if you're on the other side of it , you can always support that people. Because if you need it at any point , any moment on time , any moment on time that you need it , you can reach out to your dancers organization. You can reach out to. Wigs for all. And we can just come at a big community. That's my goal to build a strong community no matter what.

S1: All right. I've been speaking with Stephanie Nichols Rodas. She's a dancer , board director and community outreach specialist for wheelchair dancers organization. Also Rosalia Arellano. She's their executive director and a physical therapist. I want to thank you both so much for coming in so much.

S6: Thank you. You're on the hook for the tango now. You said it on the radio , so it's got to happen now. Fausto.

S5: Fausto. Well , you guys have to come to a showcase to see you.

S6: Thank you so much for having us. This is great.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S7: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

