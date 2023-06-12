Ashley RuschProducer
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
At UC Santa Barbara, Ashley led KCSB-FM’s news coverage through the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a news intern at KCBX in San Luis Obispo.
Ashley grew up in South Pasadena, California.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Dog parents were on high alert after social media posts claimed that rat poison was sprinkled around the dog park.
-
The annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo moves to Snapdragon Stadium this year, with hundreds of free experiments and exhibits related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
-
Answer our four-question multiple-choice quiz and learn which candidates align with you on important issues.
-
In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, prosecutors said they want the trial to begin in July. Trump's lawyers want to postpone it until next year, after the presidential election.
-
The no-kill shelter's intent is to incentivize adoptions as a record low from coast to coast has caused a "startling jump" in the number of orphan dogs and cats euthanized in the United States.
-
The centers are located at the Spring Valley County Library and Mountain View Community Center.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- California voters could toss out billions in public dollars — and one SoCal county’s hopes
- San Diego Gas & Electric made nearly $1 billion in profits last year
- Deadly restraint: Despite decades of warnings, police continue holding people facedown.
- San Diego County approved long-term plan for migrant drop offs
- Escondido passes controversial policy statement on homelessness