ONCE UPON A TIME IN SPACE
Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesdays, July 14 - Aug. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS
Drawing on intimate, unseen archive and powerful first-hand testimony, this landmark 4-part series tells the human stories behind our quest to explore space, offering a unique perspective on our changing world and where we are headed.
EPISODE GUIDE:
EPISODE 1: "America First" premieres Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the dawn of the Space Shuttle, the U.S. gains ground on their Cold War rivals. A pioneering class of astronauts takes flight, but when tragedy strikes NASA are left reeling.
EPISODE 2: "The Russian Thing" Premieres Tuesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the Soviet Union falls, Russia welcomes US astronauts to their space station Mir. But co-operation between former the Cold War enemies is threatened by a run of disasters onboard.
EPISODE 3: "Politics Always Wins" Premieres Tuesday, July 28, at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Mir’s reign in space comes to an end with the arrival of the International Space Station. A new dawn of co-operation awaits, offering hope for a divided world.
EPISODE 4: "Friends Forever" Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Far from their home planet, astronauts living aboard the ISS face the emotional realities of isolation. When war breaks out on Earth, relationships are tested and the future of international cooperation in space is thrown into question.
Watch More Clips:
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Culture Clash
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
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