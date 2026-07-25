Photos: Comic-Con spills into downtown San Diego, from the Convention Center to the Gaslamp
From cosplay and gaming to pop-up experiences and street scenes, these photos capture the sights of Comic-Con 2026's second day.
Ray McGaughy of Poway is dressed as a samurai warlord during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
Matius Remiez of Mexicali, Mexico, stands in an inflatable costume in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
Austin Bara and Rudy Sanchez rate Comic-Con costumes in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
An "Avatar: The Last Airbender" wrap covers the side of a downtown San Diego hotel during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
Comic-Con attendees snap photos of the "Scrooge and Marley" pop-up, hoping to catch Johnny Depp, who did a surprise appearance in costume the day before, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
A close-up shows the teeth of Freddy Fazbear from "Five Nights at Freddy's" in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Matthew Bowler)
A child and their mother smile after being slimed at the Nickelodeon pop-up during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A group of children joins a human train line at the Nickelodeon pop-up during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
"PAW Patrol" characters dance at the Nickelodeon pop-up in downtown San Diego during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Crowds move through the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Friends gathers around a "Jaws" pinball machine at the Stern Pinball pop-up during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Friends play a game in one of the gaming rooms at the Marriott Marquis during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A Creature from the Black Lagoon cosplayer blows a kiss while being wheeled through the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A handheld fan is used to help cool down a cosplayer during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A cosplayer holds the head of his Powerpuff Girl Blossom costume during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Comic-Con attendees cross the street after leaving the San Diego Convention Center, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
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