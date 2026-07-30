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Environment

High surf, hot temperatures could mean another busy weekend for San Diego lifeguards

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:39 AM PDT
Travis Scarbrough rides a wave between the pylons under the Ocean Beach pier, in a dangerous and illegal maneuver called "shooting the pier." San Diego, July 7, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Surfer Travis Scarbrough surfs under the Ocean Beach pier, a dangerous and illegal maneuver called "shooting the pier," where a surfer rides a wave in between the pylons and under a pier on July 7, 2026, in San Diego, Calif.

Hurricane Genevieve, off the West Coast of Mexico, is sending powerful waves to Southern California. Surfing buddies Travis Scarbrough and Ryan Ybarra took advantage of the conditions at Ocean Beach Wednesday morning, both of them shooting the Ocean Beach Pier.

It’s a maneuver where a surfer rides a wave under a pier between the pylons. It's also against San Diego's municipal code, and Ybarra, a retired San Diego firefighter, admitted it's dangerous.

"Yeah, don’t do it. Tell everyone not to do it," Ybarra said.

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It's even more dangerous because of the swell from Hurricane Genevieve. Wednesday, San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland told KPBS Midday Edition that south-facing beaches like Windansea and Black's are seeing the most powerful swells.

He said that's putting more pressure on San Diego’s lifeguards.

"Windansea, for example, they made 107 rescues on Saturday last week," Chief Gartland said.

Meteorologist Alex Tardy from Weatherecho.com warned that surf could be very high.

"What we’re looking at is 5-7 feet of surf, maybe even 8-9 feet," Tardy said.

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Not only are the waves big, Tardy said, but the coming heatwave could set records for all of the Southwestern U.S..

"We’re talking maybe 115 in our deserts. Perhaps even 120 — hitting 120 in Palm Springs," Tardy said.

Surfer Travis Scarbrough surfs near the Ocean Beach pier on July 7, 2026, San Diego, Calif.
Matthew Bowler
Surfer Travis Scarbrough surfs near the Ocean Beach pier on July 7, 2026, San Diego, Calif.
Surfer Travis Scarbrough surfs under the Ocean Beach pier, a dangerous and illegal maneuver called "shooting the pier" where a surfer rides a wave in between the pylons, and under a pier on July 7, 2026, San Diego, Calif.
Matthew Bowler
Surfer Travis Scarbrough surfs under the Ocean Beach pier, a dangerous and illegal maneuver called "shooting the pier" where a surfer rides a wave in between the pylons, and under a pier on July 7, 2026, San Diego, Calif.

Gartland said the heat could draw large crowds to San Diego’s beaches this coming weekend, and gave advice for people to stay safe.

"Swim at a beach with a lifeguard. Swim in a designated swimming area. And when you get to the beach, ask the lifeguard where is a good safe place to swim and where you should go," Gartland said.

Back at Ocean Beach, Ybarra said he’s been surfing the Ocean Beach break since he could walk, and he warned new surfers to move further north.

"Hey man, you’re going to become a statistic; it's pretty gnarly out here," Ybarra said.

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Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

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