San Diego renews agreement with Caltrans to clear freeway-adjacent encampments

San Diego renewed its delegated maintenance agreement with the California Department of Transportation Wednesday to clear homeless encampments along a five-mile stretch of freeway corridors in the city.

Because Caltrans owns and maintains these freeways, the agreement allows the city access to state property to deal with encampments.

"Keeping our freeway corridors safe and clean while helping people move off the streets and into shelter is a top priority for my administration," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "I'm grateful to Governor Newsom for his support and to our partners at Caltrans for renewing this agreement so we can continue this important work together, build on the progress we've made, connect more people experiencing homelessness with shelter and services, and deliver safer, cleaner freeway corridors for everyone who lives, works and travels through San Diego."

The area impacted by the agreement includes 3.5 miles of Interstate 5 from the Coronado Bridge to Laurel Street, four-tenths of a mile of state Route 163 from Ash Street to I-5 and 1.1 miles of SR 94 from 17th Street to 30th Street.

Owing to the agreement, city crews can clear trash, remove graffiti and other maintenance tasks. In the first year of the agreement — which was signed July 28, 2025 — crews removed more than 413 tons of waste in this area.

"Caltrans is pleased to continue this successful collaboration with the city of San Diego," Caltrans District 11 Director Ann Fox said. "It is simply not safe for people to live within our state right of way. The partnerships Caltrans has with the city of San Diego, and other cities throughout San Diego County, are invaluable in the work Caltrans does every day to address encampments."

Total costs to the city — including San Diego Police Department hours — is estimated at $800,000 annually, according to a city statement.

The Encampment Delegated Maintenance Agreements, which Newsom's office said would focus on "encampments that threaten public health and safety," will also have the state reimbursing some of the costs cities incur for encampment removals.

"This partnership has connected more than 100 people experiencing homelessness with shelter and supportive services, helping many break the cycle of homelessness while making a meaningful difference in downtown San Diego," City Councilman Stephen Whitburn said. "These results show that when the city, service providers, and community partners work together, we can reduce street homelessness and create cleaner, safer neighborhoods for everyone."

San Diego's Environmental Services Department will continue its contract with nonprofit Urban Corps for waste removal and Clean Harbors to remove hazardous waste materials. The city's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department works with the Downtown San Diego Partnership to provide homeless outreach.

Since the agreement was signed last year, 115 people contacted in the area have entered city-funded shelter programs, including at least 19 who have since moved into permanent housing, officials said.

"The success of downtown San Diego is a shared responsibility, and meaningful improvements happen when partners remain committed for the long term," according to a statement from the San Diego Padres organization. "Extending this agreement allows critical work to continue and builds on the progress already made in some of the city's most visible corridors, including Petco Park and the Ballpark District.

"The Padres are encouraged by the continued cooperation between the city and Caltrans and support efforts that contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant downtown for all."