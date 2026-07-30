Why did the USS Fort Worth only serve half of its lifespan?

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, JULY 30TH>>>> [ WHY DID THE U-S-S FORT WORTH ONLY SERVE HALF OF ITS EXPECTED LIFESPAN?]More on that next. But first... the headlines….########

A NEW REPORT SAYS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS MORE LIKELY TO IMPACT HOW A JOB IS PERFORMED ... THAN IT IS TO REPLACE THE JOB ENTIRELY.

THE REPORT FROM THE SAN DIEGO WORKFORCE PARTNERSHIP LOOKS AT WHAT A-I WILL MEAN FOR LOCAL LABOR AND EMPLOYERS.

THE REPORT SAYS THERE'S A REAL NEED TO TRAIN WORKERS TO ADAPT TO A-I AND TO OFFER CAREER NAVIGATION AND SUPPORT SERVICES

IT DOES SUGGEST THAT SOME JOBS—WHAT IT CALLS “LOWER-ADAPTIVE CAPACITY” JOBS MIGHT SUFFER…

BUT, IT SAYS SKILLS LIKE JUDGMENT, COMMUNICATION, AND COLLABORATION WILL STILL BE NEEDED AS A-I CANNOT YET REPLICATE THOSE THINGS

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OLIVE GROVE COMMUNITY PARK IN CLAIREMONT HAS REOPENED AFTER A TWO-YEAR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT.

THE SIX AND HALF MILLION DOLLAR PARK UPGRADE INCLUDES

- WALKWAYS THAT ARE NOW DISABILITIES ACT COMPLIANT

- AN UPGRADED RESTROOM AND CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA

- A NEW PARKING LOT AND BASKETBALL COURTS

- AND UPGRADED LANDSCAPING AND IRRIGATION

OLIVE GROVE COMMUNITY PARK FIRST OPENED IN 1970

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VEHICLE THEFTS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY HAVE DECREASED FOR A SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS MORE THAN 8-THOUSAND VEHICLES WERE STOLEN IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY IN 2025...

AND WHILE THAT'S STILL A LOT, THE C-H-P SAYS IT’S A 25-PERCENT DROP COMPARED TO THE YEAR BEFORE.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ENTIRE STATE SAW A SIMILAR DECLINE. THE C-H-P CREDITS ITS PREVENTION AND ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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THE NAVY DECOMMISSIONED THE U-S-S FORT WORTH YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) IN SAN DIEGO.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS AFTER JUST 14 YEARS THE SHIP SERVED ONLY HALF ITS EXPECTED LIFESPAN.

FORTWORTH 1 (ad) SS (1:02) SOQ

NATPOP Navy Band Garth Brooks “Rodeo”

A Navy band plays Garth Brooks before the ceremony gets underway at Naval Base San Diego.

The base is all the USS Fort Worth has known for years — it hasn’t been underway since 2021.

Commander Dana Canby is the ship’s captain.

DC: You do not join the Navy to decommission ships. You joined the Navy to take ships to sea

Design flaws in the ship’s engineering system too expensive to repair also doomed several other littoral combat ships.

Canby says the ship did a lot in its short life to test new systems and concepts for the Navy, like crew rotations.

DC: as the Navy really explored the multi crew concept, we helped shape a lot of that doctrine

The Fort Worth entered service in 2012. It’s the eighth littoral combat ship to decommission early.

Its next home will be the Navy’s mothball fleet in Bremerton, Washington, where it will be useful to other ships as a source of spare parts.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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HURRICANE GENEVIEVE–OFF THE WEST COAST OF MEXICO– IS SENDING POWERFUL WAVES TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

VIDEO JOURNALIST MATTHEW BOWLER SAYS BIG WAVES AND HOT TEMPS MEAN DANGER FOR SWIMMERS AND ANOTHER BUSY WEEK FOR LIFEGUARDS.

HIGH SURF 1 (MAB) --------------------------------

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland says south-facing beaches like Wind n Sea and Blacks are seeing the most powerful swells and putting more pressure on San Diego’s lifeguards.

James Gartland | Lifeguard Chief for the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Wind n Sea, for example, they made 107 rescues on Saturday last week.

Alex Tardy with Weather Echo. He says not only are the waves big but the coming heatwave could set records.

Alex Tardy | WEATHER ECHO

we’re talking maybe 115 in our deserts.

The heat could draw large crowds at San Diego’s beaches this coming weekend. Chief Gartland wants people to stay safe.

James Gartland | Lifeguard Chief for the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Swim at a beach with a lifeguard. Swim in a designated swimming area. And when you get to the beach ask the lifeguard where is a good safe place to swim and where you should go.

Surfer Ryan Ybarra says he’s been surfing since he could walk and he has a warning for new surfers.

Ryan Ybarra | suffer Hey man you’re going to become a statistic, it's pretty gnarly out here.

Matthew Bowler KPBS News.

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THE LA MESA CITY COUNCIL ON TUESDAY REVIEWED A SANDAG STUDY THAT OFFERS A GLIMPSE OF HOW THE CITY'S DOWNTOWN TROLLEY STATION MIGHT CHANGE IN THE DECADES AHEAD.

ONE OPTION IN LA MESA WOULD BE TO RAISE THE TRACKS ABOVE GROUND. ANOTHER PUTS THEM BELOW STREET LEVEL. A THIRD IS A COMBO DESIGN … THAT PUTS SOME TRACKS AT STREET LEVEL AND OTHERS ABOVE.

THE SANDAG OFFICIAL AT THE MEETING ACKNOWLEDGED THAT ALL OF THESE OPTIONS ARE STILL VERY MUCH ON THE DRAWING BOARD.

LMTROLLEY 2A (:04)

“There’s still a long path ahead. A lot more work to be done to move any of these ideas forward.”

EACH DESIGN OPTION COMES WITH HIGH PRICE TAGS. SANDAG’S ESTIMATED COST FOR THE AERIAL DESIGN IS ABOUT $569 MILLION. THE BELOW-GROUND OPTION WOULD BE ALMOST $741 MILLION. THE COUNCIL DID NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION ON THE STUDY.

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STUDENTS FROM TRIBAL BANDS AND NATIONS FROM SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LAST WEEK GATHERED AT BARONA INDIAN RESERVATION FOR A SERIES OF WORKSHOPS ON ART AND CULTURE.

EAST COUNTY REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO MET SOME OF THE ATTENDES WHO SHARED WHAT THE WORKSHOPS AND LESSONS MEAN TO THEM

NATIVEYOUTH (4:08) SOC

** NATS OF SEWING WORKSHOP – sewing machine noises

TALIA BOLLER SOT

AUDIO: STE-005 / 1:22-1:24

“My name's Talia and I'm 14 years old….”

Talia Boller (Bahl-ller) is at a sewing workshop at the Barona Recreation Center. She’s learning to make ribbon skirts… which have deep cultural and personal significance in Native American communities.

TALIA SOT

AUDIO: STE-006 / 0:00-0:18

“I like chose the butterflies to like represent like the women in my family and stuff and like the powerful bloodline. And then I like liked how it was teal cuz I love the ocean and like blue and stuff.”

Talia is paired with Melody Sees, from the Los (LOSS) Coyotes (CAY-OTES) reservation. Melody helps her learn the meaning behind the sewing of the skirts.

MELODY SEES SOT

AUDIO: STE-007 / 1:34-1:46

“The significance of of bird skirts is it's like you know somebody taught me and our job is to pass it on. So that's that's what I'm doing is passing on what I was taught.”

The skirts represent a symbol of identity and connect to other traditions like bird singing. Melody says they help tell the Los (LOSS) Coyotes (CAY-OTES) Band of Cahuilla (Ka-wee-ya) and Cupeño (Coo-pain-nyo) Indians’ creation story.

SEES SOT

AUDIO: STE-007 / 1:48-2:06

“If we don't teach the young people how to do these things then they're not going to know and they're not going to understand like what they're all about.”

Talia is one of roughly 80 students who attended the two-day gathering hosted last week by the Native Youth Foundation. Nations and bands who sponsored the event included the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay (Koo-me-ay) Nation, San Pasqual (Pas-qwahl) Band of Mission Indians and more.

In addition to the sewing workshops, students learned beading, pottery, and singing, among other activities. They’ve made changes in recent years to align with the interests of the students..

KEITH VASQUEZ SOT

AUDIO: STE-008 / 1:34-1:44

“Three years ago we had sports mainly. None of the kids really went to them. They went to all the beading, the fashion design, uh more the cultural stuff.”

That’s Keith Vasquez (Vah-skez). He’s one of the organizers of the event.

KEITH VASQUEZ SOT

AUDIO: STE-008 / 1:54-1:59

“Now um year three, we're all in, it's all really cultural workshops and fashion.”

He says the connection between the teachers and youth is by design.

KEITH VASQUEZ SOT

AUDIO: STE-008 / 2:34-2:42

“Whether it's with the fashion, whether it's with the culture, the gourd, that those kids can gain a mentor, gain an uncle, an auntie to help them, you know, live through this uh life.”

Manuel (Man-you-el) Navarro is a councilman for the Barona Band of Mission Indians. He’s been part of an effort to preserve and teach bird singing – which connects to Talia’s skirt. The songs and dances are one of the ways they tell and pass down their history.

NAVARRO SOT

AUDIO: STE-002 / 0:54-1:12

“I think bird singing it helps create and strengthen our identity of who we are. Um, a lot of these songs depending where what where you come from, Bird or you know Illsha the different styles and variations. They have different stories, but all together they bring us together and our people together.”

BUTT TO

AUDIO: STE-002 / 12:11-12:38

“And one of the things I like to say, when I talk to people in a group about our people is, this is so important because we don't want our ancestors to be forgotten. We want them to continue through us, through our knowledge, through our life, through our breath.”

Vasquez (Vah-skez) says it’s important for the youth to know their people’s history.

VASQUEZ SOT

AUDIO: STE-008 / 6:56-7:35

“I know we always are thinking for our future, right? But in order to help our future, I got to think about my past to think about what did I need not to go down those roads and what what would have prevented me from doing A, B, and C. So when you put two and two together, this came. Like, I wish kids could know their identity. I wish I could know my identity more as a Native American man, right? Know my language more, know my teachings more, and all that.”

Not far from Talia… in the main auditorium, 10-year-old Lania Spencer works with beads. She shared why it was important to her to learn.

LANIA SOT

AUDIO: STE-003 / 4:04-4:24

When it comes to our culture, it's like very very cool. Like, people that you didn't know about and dates – they did this. Then like stuff that you can remember and keep forever.”

The students put on a fashion show at the end of the workshops. Here again is Talia.

TALIA SOT

AUDIO: STE-005 / 4:57-5:03

“I'm excited because it's been like a long journey to like make it and stuff and so I'm like excited to like show it off.”

She and her fellow students are ensuring the fabric of their culture is stitched between the past and future.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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AN ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM IS SUPPOSED TO MAKE YOUR CAR SAFER FROM THIEVES.

BUT RESEARCHERS AT U-C-S-D FOUND A GLITCH IN ONE LOCAL SYSTEM THAT COULD AFFECT THOUSANDS OF CARS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN HAS TIPS ON HOW TO RESET THE SYSTEM TO BE SURE IT’S WORKING PROPERLY.

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KARRFAIL 1(AN) trt: 0:49 SOQ

Imagine parking your car in a secure location with the doors locked …

NATs car doors locked

… with an … anti-theft security system activated …NATS car beep, beep

and returning to find the door open and your belongings gone … or even worse … your car stolen. … NATS car driving away.

That’s a possibility if you have the KARR Security Systems installed. That’s because KARR uses a universal bluetooth key to access its system.

Nishant Bhaskar is the co-author of the study at U-C-S-D.

SOT

“That essentially made it so that we could create a version of that app ourselves and use that to unlock every single vehicle that has the security system.”

Bhaskar (Pronouncer) says this affects more than two million cars in Southern California.

If you have the system, KARR says to download its app and follow the instructions to update the firmware.

AN/KPBS

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That’s it for the podcast today. The pod today was edited by Ted Robbins and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.