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Proposition 2: Raise limit on rainy day fund deposits

By Calmatters staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:26 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 11:26 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s midterms: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 2 do?

This constitutional amendment would allow the state to deposit up to 20% of its general fund tax revenue in the state’s reserves, up from the current ceiling of 10%. The deposits would not count toward the voter-approved Gann Limit, which caps the amount state lawmakers can spend each year and requires excess funds to be returned to the people. It also authorizes spending some tax revenue to pay down California’s $20 billion federal unemployment insurance debt. The California Legislature placed this measure on the ballot.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

California’s tax revenue is volatile and relies heavily on the stock market. Supporters say raising the ceiling would allow the state to save more when the economy is booming, building a stronger reserve for economic downturns.


Opponents

Opponents say the state’s reserves can be used by politicians as a “slush fund,” and argue the measure would allow lawmakers to withhold more tax revenue without triggering the spending limit so as to avoid refunds to taxpayers.





Ballot text

INCREASES STATE’S RAINY DAY FUND. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Increases California’s Rainy Day Fund, approved by voters in 2014, to provide funding for education, health care, public safety, and other essential services during economic downturns. Fiscal Impact: State budget reserves would be higher.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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