Carlsbad declares emergency for bluff stabilization ahead of winter El Niño storms

The city of Carlsbad has declared a local emergency to stabilize bluffs ahead of what's expected to be a strong El Niño this winter.

The city calls it a proactive move. The bluffs have already eroded almost to the pavement on a stretch of south Carlsbad Boulevard just north of Las Encinas Creek.

A city geotechnical report recommended emergency stabilization measures.

“As we’ve seen throughout this year, the city takes a proactive approach to monitoring and maintaining our infrastructure, particularly ahead of storm seasons, so we can identify potential issues and address them before they become problems,” City Manager Geoff Patnoe said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the city declared a separate emergency for another part of the bluff because of storm damage.

South Carlsbad Boulevard is a popular spot for bikers, runners and walkers. The city put up signs and orange cones to warn people that the cliffs are unstable.

“The cliff underneath the road has eroded quite significantly," David Fennell said. "So they've got to keep an eye on it. That's for sure.”

Fennell and his partner, Stacie Waters, often take strolls there. They say the erosion is very noticeable.

“The place that we normally access the beach is quite eroded, as well as other places,” Waters said.

Carlsbad wants to add boulders along the stretch to stabilize the bluffs. That would extend an existing rock revetment about 200 feet north. The current 1,270-foot revetment was installed between 2009 and 2016 to protect Carlsbad Boulevard from erosion.

The emergency declaration streamlines contracting and allows the city to bypass the oftentimes lengthy permitting process. The city said work could begin as early as Sept. 14.

“We understand this is a heavily traveled roadway, and maintaining its integrity is essential to protecting public safety, as well as property and our coastal environment,” Patnoe said.

The city is right to be concerned about El Niño, said Eric Snortum, an oceanography and geology professor at MiraCosta College.

“I would be concerned about the railroad tracks. I would be concerned about the roads," he said. "And I'd be concerned if I was a local homeowner living right on the shore about my own home."

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Waves crashing over the rock revetment at Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026.

The effects of coastal erosion are acutely felt at Tamarack State Beach. Sand has completely washed away from the beach, and waves have made the parking lot unusable.

“It’s just kind of sad right now because it’s so beautiful that you would want more people to be able to come and enjoy it,” said Kelly Roberts, who lives near Tamarack Beach.

Despite the city's best efforts, Roberts believes, El Niño or not, the ocean will reclaim what's hers.

“She’s gonna do what she’s gonna do,” she said.

The emergency declaration will go before the Carlsbad City Council on Sept. 15 for confirmation. If confirmed, the council will need to review the declaration at subsequent meetings until it decides to end the local emergency.