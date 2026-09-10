San Diego ports of entry to pause traffic for brief 9/11 remembrance

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego Field Office advised motorists of a brief pause in northbound traffic operations at land ports of entry Friday morning to observe the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The temporary pause will affect the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Calexico West ports of entry. At 5:46 a.m. Friday, CBP will briefly pause all northbound traffic at these land ports of entry for the annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, according to the agency.

That time corresponds with the moment the first of two planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City.

During this time, CBP personnel will observe a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the service and sacrifice of first responders, law enforcement, military members and all those impacted by the attacks.

Normal traffic operations will resume immediately after the brief observance. CBP encouraged travelers to plan accordingly and allow for a short delay. Travelers can monitor wait times on the CBP Border Wait Times website or by downloading the Border Wait Times mobile app. CBP updates wait times hourly.