Measure B supporters say it could help San Diegans on Medi-Cal

The San Diego County Health and Safety Act, also called Measure B, is a half-cent sales tax proposal that voters will decide on this November. Supporters say the measure would supplement cuts to California’s low-income healthcare program: Medi-Cal.

According to Measure B supporters, over 150,000 San Diegans are at risk of losing healthcare and nutrition support on Jan. 1 when federal requirements for Medi-Cal are implemented.

Champagne Alexander is a local wife, mom to three kids and a Medi-Cal recipient. Her oldest son requires medication for his allergies and her spouse recently needed kidney surgery. Alexander said she doesn’t know what they would do without Medi-Cal.

“Medi-cal has been security for me and my family,” she said. “I know for a fact without it, we would have had to make some choices between rent and health.”

The “Yes on B” campaign hosted a roundtable discussion at the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties headquarters on Tuesday with healthcare professionals and Medi-Cal recipients. They discussed why they think San Diego County needs the revenue that it would provide.

Chief Health Officer at UC San Diego Health Nick Macchione said, when work requirements for Medi-Cal recipients go into effect, he’s worried about people who aren’t able to meet them or navigate the system.

“It's the basic premise of knowing, one, that you can get your preventive health care, but equally important, when you're falling ill you can be seen by a physician, you can be seen at a clinic or a doctor's office,” Macchione said. “That you're not delaying care at the peril of your own health.”

He said when people delay their healthcare needs, it puts a strain on the healthcare system for everyone. He expects emergency rooms and hospitals will feel the burden as more people come in extremely ill, after delaying their care.

According to the most recent data from the County of San Diego, 784,959 people receive Medi-Cal benefits.

“If people don't have good access to care, [disease] can spread and does spread,” Macchione said. “That impacts all San Diego, not just a subsect. So I think that's why when we talk about health care, this is something that connects all of us, not some of us.”

Revenue from Measure B would go toward a range of county issues including the Tijuana sewage crisis, low-income childcare, extreme weather relief and more.

It has the potential to raise $400 million to $450 million annually if passed this November.