Michael Spaulding

Michael SpauldingFreelance Video Journalist
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
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President Trump said that Israel acted alone when it struck the South Pars gas field in Iran. Trump threatened Iran to halt its attacks on Qatar's facilities, or face a "blow up" of their South Pars field.
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The adoption followed four hours of heated public comment and a lone "no" vote by a Jewish councilmember.
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Premieres Monday, March 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW's stop in Boothbay including cast-iron lobster andirons, ca. 1880, a 1965 Roy Lichtenstein Shipboard Girl offset lithograph, and a Japanese bronze lantern, ca. 1909. Which find is $60K?
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Catch "Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3," tonight at 8/7c.
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Encinitas Art Commission proposes cultural goals for the city’s general plan after disagreements over which sculptures qualified for installation left pedestals empty for months.
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The 33rd annual festival celebrates Latino film and culture through Sunday at venues across San Diego County.
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