Meet Les Kepics, the sound of Del Mar racing for 42 years

Del Mar kicked off its 87th racing season Friday, but beyond the hats, fashion and horses, there’s one constant that fans hear.

For 42 years, Les Kepics has been entertaining thousands of fans and calling hundreds of horses to post.

“When I first started in 1985, opening day, people (were) all the way from one end of the tarmac right up to the rail,” Les Kepics said.

He's the official bugler of the Del Mar Racetrack.

“(The bugle is) the signal, not to bear arms, but the horses are going to do battle at the gates,” Kepics said.

It’s also a signal to bettors that they have 12 minutes to place their wagers. Kepics said it’s important, especially on a busy day.

Del Mar racing has always attracted Hollywood celebrities and entertainers, and Kepics has seen his fair share over the years.

“Burt Bacharach, Lou Rawls, Natalie Cole, Doc Severinsen, on and on and on,” he said.

But the one that made the most impression on him was Arturo Sandoval.

“He's one of the most celebrated trumpet players in the world," Kepics said. "So here I realized, 'Oh my gosh, Arturo Sandoval is hearing me play.' And he's a sweetheart, you know, he goes, 'Oh, you nail it every time.'"

With 42 years at the tracks, there have been countless memories. One particular memory that stuck with him was death-defying — a horse got loose on the tracks.

“All of a sudden that horse comes charging right at me, and I'm thinking, 'I'm going to go right through that rail, right?' And just out of instinct, when the horse got in here, I just went like this," he said, holding his hands up. "And the horse stopped dead in his tracks and turned around, and I was like, the horse whisperer. I went, 'Whoa!'"

Kepics hopes to play for at least eight more years to reach another milestone.

“I'll hold the record as the longest bugler in United States history with 50 years,” he said.

So the next time you’re at the tracks, come say hi to one of the fixtures at the Del Mar Racetrack.