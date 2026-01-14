Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Carlsbad declares local emergency because of storm damage on bluff

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:27 PM PST
The Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday approved the city’s emergency proclamation over erosion concerns on an ocean bluff. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen says it’s to expedite repairs to the storm drain damaged by recent rains.

The city of Carlsbad recently declared a local emergency due to erosion on an ocean bluff caused by the recent storms.

A portion of the bluff near Carlsbad Boulevard and Solamar Drive was restricted because of erosion, the city said. The recent rains damaged the integrity of the storm drain pipe there, causing more erosion.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the declaration, which will stay in effect until the next council meeting. The Council may then extend the emergency if needed. The declaration allows the city to quickly address the erosion issue by streamlining the contracting and permitting process.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

That stretch of bluffs overlooking South Carlsbad State Beach is popular with walkers, joggers and bikers.

San Marcos resident Anjali Hebel walks the bluff almost every day. She was not surprised by the erosion, especially after the recent storms, she said.

“This whole coastline has been kinda wrecked recently,” Hebel said.

That’s why the city declared an emergency. It came after the governor’s own declaration in late December because of storm damage here and elsewhere in the state.

The declaration was out of an abundance of caution, Carlsbad City Manager Geoff Patnoe said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority,” he said in a statement. “Proclaiming a local emergency allows us to act quickly, coordinate resources and reduce potential risks.”

The erosion was a concern for surfer Michael Andrews. He was there on Wednesday afternoon for a quick surf session.

“(It's) definitely scary," he said. "This is a local surf spot, and I'm always nervous about the bluffs eroding more and more. As you can see, some of the paths down the side of the bluffs are not too enforced."

The city has already started the repairs, and it's expected to take a couple of weeks. In the meantime, the city has created a temporary walkway around the eroded area to keep the public safe.

But Hebel isn’t convinced. She’s still concerned about the integrity of the bluff.

“It's definitely concerning because if you're walking that path and it just crumbles underneath you, then like what?" she said. "It's such a busy walkway, you see a bunch of people always walking this path. If something were to happen, that would be really tragic.”

While work is underway, the city says people should be cautious in the area.

Tags

Quality of Life North CountyBeaches
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News