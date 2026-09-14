Hang 10: Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon returns to Del Mar Dog Beach

The Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted the 21st annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Saturday, pitting around 50 surfing pups on boards at Del Mar Dog Beach as they battle it out for the Best-In-Surf title.

The Woodward Center touts as the nation's longest-running canine surf competition raises funds for the nonprofit organization, which has an adoption center, therapeutic programs and advocates for animal welfare.

"There's a reason this is one of our most popular events of the year," said Center Special Events Director Eva Lagudi-Devereux. "It's an incredible day of fun, but there's something much deeper happening on that beach. You see the bond between people and their pets everywhere you look, and you're reminded just how much joy animals bring into our lives. And every wave these dogs ride helps us give more animals the second chances they deserve."

The com-pet-itors surfed in 10-minute heats, showing off their balance, technique and sheer enthusiasm before a panel of surf pros and aficionados. Dogs were judged on the length of their rides, confidence and style points. First-, second- and third-place winners were awarded in each weight class, with the first-place winners advancing to the finals to compete for the ultimate prize: Best-In-Surf.

Additionally, the freestyle surf contest allows owners and their pets to ride together.

