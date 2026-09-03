THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB SEASON 3

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Catch up with Season 1 and Season 2 now with KPBS+
Back on board as official civilian advisors to DI Tanika Malik’s investigative team, the trio—Judith, Becks, and Suzie—continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods.
In Season 3, the Marlow Murder Club ladies are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders. The Marlow Murder Club will return to MASTERPIECE Mystery! for Season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, 8/7c, only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Episode 1: “The Queen of Poisons: Part 1” - When the mayor of Marlow suddenly dies during a town council meeting, Judith, Becks and Suzie investigate every single suspect trapped in the room.
Episode 2: “The Queen of Poisons: Part 2" - As the suspects’ secrets begin to stack up, the trio hits a frustrating wall: absolutely no one seems to have a clear motive for wanting the mayor dead. What important clues are they missing?
Episode 3: "Murder in the Dark: Part 1" - When a man is killed during her university reunion, Becks finds herself landing on the wrong side of a murder investigation.
Episode 4: "Murder in the Dark: Part 2" - While Judith and Suzie team up with the police to find the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point among Becks’ housemates trapped in the house.
Episode 5: “An Appetite for Murder: Part 1" - When a notoriously tempestuous chef is brutally murdered in his own kitchen during the launch of his cookbook, the trio discover there is no shortage of suspects.
Episode 6: “An Appetite for Murder: Part 2" - As the police investigate the chef’s death, a shocking new development forces Judith, Suzie, and Becks to question their assumptions and rethink everything they have learned so far.
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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.