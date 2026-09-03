Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Catch up with Season 1 and Season 2 now with KPBS+

Back on board as official civilian advisors to DI Tanika Malik’s investigative team, the trio—Judith, Becks, and Suzie—continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods.



In Season 3, the Marlow Murder Club ladies are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders. The Marlow Murder Club will return to MASTERPIECE Mystery! for Season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, 8/7c, only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Queen of Poisons: Part 1” - When the mayor of Marlow suddenly dies during a town council meeting, Judith, Becks and Suzie investigate every single suspect trapped in the room.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3 Episode 1: "The Queen of Poisons: Part I". When the Mayor dies in the middle of a meeting, Judith, Becks and Suzie investigate everyone in the room, uncovering scandals, lies and blackmail, in their mission to find the killer. Shown (L-R): DI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), DS Brendan Perry (Phill Langhorne)

Episode 2: “The Queen of Poisons: Part 2" - As the suspects’ secrets begin to stack up, the trio hits a frustrating wall: absolutely no one seems to have a clear motive for wanting the mayor dead. What important clues are they missing?

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3. Episode 2 "The Queen of Poisons: Part II". As the suspects’ secrets stack up, Judith, Becks and Suzie still can’t find anyone with a motive to hurt the Mayor. What are they missing? Shown L-R: Shown (L-R): Alec (Ranjit Krishnamma), Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), Suzie Harris (Jo Martin)

Episode 3: "Murder in the Dark: Part 1" - When a man is killed during her university reunion, Becks finds herself landing on the wrong side of a murder investigation.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3 Episode 3: “Murder in the Dark: Part I". When a man is killed at her university reunion, Becks finds herself on the wrong side of an investigation. Was one of her friends responsible, or was someone else inside the house? Shown (L-R): Ryan (Samuel Barnett), Una (Montserrat Lombard), Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), Jessica (Endy McKay)

Episode 4: "Murder in the Dark: Part 2" - While Judith and Suzie team up with the police to find the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point among Becks’ housemates trapped in the house.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3 Episode 4: “Murder in the Dark: Part II”. As Judith and Suzie work with the police to find the killer, tensions rise amongst Becks’ friends in the house. Can they find the killer before the key suspects scatter? Shown (L-R): Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), DI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), Suzie Harris (Jo Martin)

Episode 5: “An Appetite for Murder: Part 1" - When a notoriously tempestuous chef is brutally murdered in his own kitchen during the launch of his cookbook, the trio discover there is no shortage of suspects.

DI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3 Episode 5: “An Appetite for Murder: Part I”. When a popular but tempestuous chef is murdered in his kitchen during the launch of his cookbook, there’s no shortage of suspects for Judith, Suzie and Becks in their search for the killer. Shown:

Episode 6: “An Appetite for Murder: Part 2" - As the police investigate the chef’s death, a shocking new development forces Judith, Suzie, and Becks to question their assumptions and rethink everything they have learned so far.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Courtesy of Monumental Television, UKTV, and MASTERPIECE / PBS MASTERPIECE THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 3 Episode 6: “An Appetite for Murder: Part II. As the police investigate the chef’s death, a new development makes them rethink everything they have learned so far. Shown (L-R): Darius Gifford (Hugh Quarshie), Judith Potts (Samantha Bond)

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.