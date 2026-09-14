Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Independent bookstores are all over San Diego County — here's a list

By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published September 14, 2026 at 10:49 AM PDT
The inside of Meet Cute is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Robin Dayley
Inside Meet Cute Romance Bookshop in La Mesa.

Independent bookstores can be an essential resource for communities, but sometimes they can be overshadowed by bigger corporations like Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Some people may not live near a bookstore or even know there’s one nearby.

Whether you’re looking for a new release, a hard-to-find title or a place to browse, San Diego County has plenty of independent bookstores to choose from. Some specialize in romance, science fiction, used and rare books, comics or children’s literature, while others host author events, book clubs, storytimes and other community gatherings.

Here’s a list of independent bookstores across San Diego County so you can find and support one near you.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Find an independent bookstore near you

Oceanside
Forbidden Fiction

Forbidden Fiction Bookshop

528 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Dedicated to regular and dark romance books.
Carlsbad
Farenheit 451 Books

Farenheit 451 Books

3352 Stillwater Ct., Carlsbad
Specializes in new and used books, as well as art.
Encinitas
Artifact Books

Artifact Books

603 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
Specializes in bestsellers, rare, vintage and signed books.
Del Mar
Camino Books in Del Mar is shown in an undated photo. Bookshelves line a wall, with a sliding ladder propped against the wall.

Camino Books: For the Road Ahead

1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Many genres with monthly events.
La Jolla
D.G. Wills Books

D.G. Wills Books

7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla
Historic bookstore with a large selection of scholarly reads.
La Jolla
Warwick's on Girard in La Jolla. Nov. 18, 2025

Warwick's

7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla
Wide range of monthly events with books for every age. Also known for its gift shop.
La Jolla
Bird Rock Bookshop

Bird Rock Bookshop

5604 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla
Storytimes every Saturday, with diverse reading for kids.
Pacific Beach
Pennywise Books

Pennywise Books

1331 Garnet Ave., San Diego
Used bookstore where you can buy, trade and sell books.
La Mesa
The Book Place

The Book Place

6122 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
Used bookstore for purchase and rental.
La Mesa
Customers gather around shelves of books in Meet Cute bookstore on January 20, 2025. Meet Cute Bookstore is one of the 14 participating bookstores joining the 2025 San Diego Book Crawl.

Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

8235 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
Specializes in romance/romance “adjacent” books with monthly events.
La Mesa
Maxwell's House of Books

Maxwell's House of Books

8285 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
Rotating range of genres, specializing in affordable prices.
City Heights
Joe Chouinard just opened North Park Comics on University Avenue. Undated photo.

North Park Comics

3432 University Ave., San Diego
New weekly comic releases, graphic novels, as well as comics from mainstream and independent fandoms.
North Park
Verbatim Books in North Park. Photo by Jake Gotta, Jan. 30, 2026

Verbatim Books

3793 30th St., San Diego
One of San Diego's largest independent bookstores.
Golden Hill
Britton Neubacher pages through a copy of "Plenty For All: The Art of Rick Fröberg," at The Book Catapult on Jan. 12, 2026.

The Book Catapult

3010-B Juniper St., San Diego
Supports local authors, has a book club and hosts other regular events
Hillcrest/Uptown
San Diego's Bluestocking Books, pictured in an undated photo, will participate in the 2021 San Diego Book Crawl to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, Apr. 24, 2021.

Bluestocking Books

3817 5th Ave., San Diego
Orders new books every Monday, and also sells gently used books.
Mission Hills
Library Shop SD

Library Shop SD (Mission Hills)

925 W. Washington St., San Diego
Run by the Library Foundation SD, and all proceeds go back to San Diego public libraries. Also hosts frequent events.
Mission Hills
Through the Fold

Through the Fold

1525 Ft. Stockton Dr., San Diego
Mother-daughter duo with events focused on education and literacy.
East Village
Hey Books!, a new bookstore in San Diego's East Village, joins the San Diego Book Crawl this year.

Hey Books!

921 E St., San Diego
Used and new books and weekly author meetups.
Mission Hills
Book Crawl goers inside LIbrary Shop SD during the San Diego Book Crawl, April 2025.

Library Shop SD (Central)

330 Park Blvd., San Diego
Run by the Library Foundation SD, and all proceeds go back to San Diego public libraries. Also hosts frequent events.
Midway/Pacific Highway
You Should Read

You Should Read

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
Woman- and immigrant-owned, focused on giving through curated boxes with a nonfiction book and gift.
Point Loma/Peninsula
Roseville Books

Roseville Books

1026 Rosecrans St., San Diego
Family-owned since 2016 with new, used and rare books.
Kearny Mesa
Megan Jauregui Eccles at Mysterious Galaxy, where her debut novel “Sing the Night” is available. April 6, 2026.

Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore

3555 Rosecrans St., San Diego
Specializes in science fiction, young adult, mystery and horror.
Ocean Beach
Bluebird Play

Bluebird Play

4993 Niagara Ave, San Diego
Bookstore, toy store and play space for children.
Coronado
Bay Books

Bay Books

1007 Orange Ave. , Coronado
Specializes in new titles, indie favorites, military history, young adult and children's books.
Coronado
Stop & Grow

Stop & Grow

1339 Orange Ave., Coronado
The book curator is an educator focused on learning through play, and the space also hosts storytimes and other gatherings.
Barrio Logan
Libélula Books pictured from the sidewalk, with a yellow door and two carts of books outside.

Libélula Books & Co

950 S 26th St., San Diego
Wide range of books related to different ethnicities and backgrounds. The space can also be used as an event space.
Logan Heights
Burn All Books Newsstand

Burn All Books Newsstand

1955 Julian Ave., San Diego
Specializes in zines, alternative comics and art prints.

Mobile, online and pop-up bookstores

Aber Stoat Books | Online seller based in Carlsbad
Specializes in fiction, fantasy, romance, science fiction, thriller and occult.

The Agreeable Goat | Pop-ups throughout San Diego
Books for all ages; brick-and-mortar storefront coming soon.

Sweet Reads Book Truck | Mobile bookstore in North County
Specializes in used children’s and young adult books, contemporary fiction and classics.

Waypoint Books | Pop-up/mobile bookstore in Julian
Known for fiction and nonfiction books.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Are you an independent bookstore and don't see your name on the list? Or you know of one we missed? Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and we’ll add it.

Related Content

Tags

Arts & Culture BooksSan Diego
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.
See stories by Audy McAfee
Come read with us
Do you love books? We love books! One Book, One San Diego encourages everyone in the San Diego and Imperial counties and Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book as one big book club.
Learn more

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News