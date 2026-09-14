Independent bookstores are all over San Diego County — here's a list

Independent bookstores can be an essential resource for communities, but sometimes they can be overshadowed by bigger corporations like Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Some people may not live near a bookstore or even know there’s one nearby.
Whether you’re looking for a new release, a hard-to-find title or a place to browse, San Diego County has plenty of independent bookstores to choose from. Some specialize in romance, science fiction, used and rare books, comics or children’s literature, while others host author events, book clubs, storytimes and other community gatherings.
Here’s a list of independent bookstores across San Diego County so you can find and support one near you.
Find an independent bookstore near you
528 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside
Dedicated to regular and dark romance books.
3352 Stillwater Ct., Carlsbad
Specializes in new and used books, as well as art.
603 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas
Specializes in bestsellers, rare, vintage and signed books.
1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar
Many genres with monthly events.
7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla
Historic bookstore with a large selection of scholarly reads.
7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla
Wide range of monthly events with books for every age. Also known for its gift shop.
5604 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla
Storytimes every Saturday, with diverse reading for kids.
1331 Garnet Ave., San Diego
Used bookstore where you can buy, trade and sell books.
6122 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
Used bookstore for purchase and rental.
8235 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
Specializes in romance/romance “adjacent” books with monthly events.
8285 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
Rotating range of genres, specializing in affordable prices.
3432 University Ave., San Diego
New weekly comic releases, graphic novels, as well as comics from mainstream and independent fandoms.
3793 30th St., San Diego
One of San Diego's largest independent bookstores.
3010-B Juniper St., San Diego
Supports local authors, has a book club and hosts other regular events
3817 5th Ave., San Diego
Orders new books every Monday, and also sells gently used books.
925 W. Washington St., San Diego
Run by the Library Foundation SD, and all proceeds go back to San Diego public libraries. Also hosts frequent events.
1525 Ft. Stockton Dr., San Diego
Mother-daughter duo with events focused on education and literacy.
921 E St., San Diego
Used and new books and weekly author meetups.
330 Park Blvd., San Diego
Run by the Library Foundation SD, and all proceeds go back to San Diego public libraries. Also hosts frequent events.
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
Woman- and immigrant-owned, focused on giving through curated boxes with a nonfiction book and gift.
1026 Rosecrans St., San Diego
Family-owned since 2016 with new, used and rare books.
3555 Rosecrans St., San Diego
Specializes in science fiction, young adult, mystery and horror.
4993 Niagara Ave, San Diego
Bookstore, toy store and play space for children.
1007 Orange Ave. , Coronado
Specializes in new titles, indie favorites, military history, young adult and children's books.
1339 Orange Ave., Coronado
The book curator is an educator focused on learning through play, and the space also hosts storytimes and other gatherings.
950 S 26th St., San Diego
Wide range of books related to different ethnicities and backgrounds. The space can also be used as an event space.
1955 Julian Ave., San Diego
Specializes in zines, alternative comics and art prints.
Mobile, online and pop-up bookstores
Aber Stoat Books | Online seller based in Carlsbad
Specializes in fiction, fantasy, romance, science fiction, thriller and occult.
The Agreeable Goat | Pop-ups throughout San Diego
Books for all ages; brick-and-mortar storefront coming soon.
Sweet Reads Book Truck | Mobile bookstore in North County
Specializes in used children’s and young adult books, contemporary fiction and classics.
Waypoint Books | Pop-up/mobile bookstore in Julian
Known for fiction and nonfiction books.
Are you an independent bookstore and don't see your name on the list? Or you know of one we missed? Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and we’ll add it.