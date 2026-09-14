Independent bookstores are all over San Diego County — here's a list

Independent bookstores can be an essential resource for communities, but sometimes they can be overshadowed by bigger corporations like Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Some people may not live near a bookstore or even know there’s one nearby.

Whether you’re looking for a new release, a hard-to-find title or a place to browse, San Diego County has plenty of independent bookstores to choose from. Some specialize in romance, science fiction, used and rare books, comics or children’s literature, while others host author events, book clubs, storytimes and other community gatherings.

Here’s a list of independent bookstores across San Diego County so you can find and support one near you.



Find an independent bookstore near you

Mobile, online and pop-up bookstores

Aber Stoat Books | Online seller based in Carlsbad

Specializes in fiction, fantasy, romance, science fiction, thriller and occult.

The Agreeable Goat | Pop-ups throughout San Diego

Books for all ages; brick-and-mortar storefront coming soon.

Sweet Reads Book Truck | Mobile bookstore in North County

Specializes in used children’s and young adult books, contemporary fiction and classics.

Waypoint Books | Pop-up/mobile bookstore in Julian

Known for fiction and nonfiction books.

Are you an independent bookstore and don't see your name on the list? Or you know of one we missed? Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and we’ll add it.