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The Finest

The US has a loneliness problem. Maybe we need book clubs more than ever | Live at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival

 August 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Adrian Villalobos / Technical Producer / Sound Designer
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From left, Enid Sherman, Mimi Phung, Courtney Geilenfeldt and The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans pose for a photo after a live taping of the podcast at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival on Aug. 22, 2026.
Chrissy Nguyen
/
KPBS
From left, Enid Sherman, Mimi Phung, Courtney Geilenfeldt and The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans pose for a photo after a live taping of the podcast at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival on Aug. 22, 2026.

At the KPBS San Diego Book Festival, we brought together three organizers from very different book clubs to talk about the communities they've built around reading. Enid Sherman has been meeting with the same group of women for 25 years. Mimi Phung started the North County Vietnamese Book Club to connect with other Vietnamese people and better understand her own heritage. And Courtney Geilenfeldt's cookbook club brings people together around a different cookbook and a shared meal each month.

Their stories get at a bigger question: What makes a group of people become a community? They talk about the friendships that have grown from their clubs, the conversations that happen around the books and the moments when a monthly gathering becomes something people can't imagine giving up. Plus, they share some favorite books and advice for anyone thinking about starting a book club of their own.

Guests:

  • Courtney Geilenfeldt, University Heights Women's Walk Cookbook Club
  • Mimi Phung, North County Vietnamese Book Club
  • Enid Sherman, Books, Bagels and Broads

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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