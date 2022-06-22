Adrian Villalobos is a media production specialist for KPBS. He provides technical direction for local radio broadcasts like "Morning Edition" and "KPBS Midday Edition." He also assists with producing local content, promos, and podcasts through audio editing, recording and mixing.

With an education and background in audio engineering, Adrian has worked in a variety of positions within the sound spectrum such as an audio technician for the San Diego Padres, board operator for Local Media San Diego , and live audio engineer for the City of San Diego.