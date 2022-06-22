Adrian VillalobosMedia Production Specialist
Adrian Villalobos is a media production specialist for KPBS. He provides technical direction for local radio broadcasts like "Morning Edition" and "KPBS Midday Edition." He also assists with producing local content, promos, and podcasts through audio editing, recording and mixing.
With an education and background in audio engineering, Adrian has worked in a variety of positions within the sound spectrum such as an audio technician for the San Diego Padres, board operator for Local Media San Diego, and live audio engineer for the City of San Diego.
Adrian received his associate's degree from Southwestern College in recording arts and technology in Chula Vista where he was also involved in the Audio Engineering Society. He transferred to the University of California San Diego where he received his bachelor’s in interdisciplinary computing and the arts - music technology. In his free time, Adrian enjoys traveling, producing music and exploring his hometown of San Diego.
