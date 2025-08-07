Fronterizas behind the camera - Part 2: Paulina Casmur
In today's episode, we wrap up our conversation about fronterizas making waves in film and media with none other than Tijuana's own 17-time Emmy winner, Paulina Casmur. We sit down to discuss her impact on the news sector, the challenges she's faced, how she's paved the way for border issues to be recognized at the Emmys and her side project Sin Spoilers podcast.
Oh, and there's also the story about being targeted by the Department of Homeland Security.
You definitely don't want to miss this episode!
Nos vemos pronto!
Mentioned in this episode:
Ruta 40 - Documentary produced with Port of Entry Producer Julio Ortiz in 2013
Armadillos Búsqueda y Rescate Part 1 Part 2
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
From KPBS, "Port of Entry" tells cross-border stories that connect us.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
