Alan Lilienthal is a musician and the co-host of “Port of Entry,” a KPBS podcast about cross-border culture and the people who shape it. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego, learned a lot in New York, and now splits his time between Tijuana, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Alan is a member of tulengua, a bilingual hip hop supergroup with members from both sides of the US/Mexico wall. His life’s mission is to melt borders and celebrate our shared humanity through art.

