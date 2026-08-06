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Meet the Team
Alan Lilienthal with guitar

Alan Lilienthal

Host, Port of Entry

Alan Lilienthal is a musician and the co-host of “Port of Entry,” a KPBS podcast about cross-border culture and the people who shape it. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego, learned a lot in New York, and now splits his time between Tijuana, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Alan is a member of tulengua, a bilingual hip hop supergroup with members from both sides of the US/Mexico wall. His life’s mission is to melt borders and celebrate our shared humanity through art.

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