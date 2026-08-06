Alan LilienthalHost, Port of Entry
Alan Lilienthal is a musician and the co-host of “Port of Entry,” a KPBS podcast about cross-border culture and the people who shape it. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego, learned a lot in New York, and now splits his time between Tijuana, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Alan is a member of tulengua, a bilingual hip hop supergroup with members from both sides of the US/Mexico wall. His life’s mission is to melt borders and celebrate our shared humanity through art.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
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In this episode of Port of Entry, recorded before a live audience, we talk with Lourdes Ayon, a Tijuana native, comedian, advocate, and lobbyist, about how comedy can become a powerful form of protest.
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Port of Entry producer Julio makes his case to hosts Alan and Nat about why the World Cup is so special, recruiting both old and new friends to help him explain.
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The Port of Entry team traces the origins and impact of a unique U.S.-based graduation ceremony held in Mexico. This event was created to reunite families separated by immigration policies and give them the chance to celebrate together.
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The Port of Entry team sits down with Tijuana native Jorge Meraz, host of “Crossing South,” to unpack the fear, headlines and misconceptions that shape how many people in the U.S. see the border — and what the reality is actually like.
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The Port of Entry team takes a deep dive into what it took to pass California Assembly Bill 91 and what it means for U.S. students living south of the border.
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Reel rebel: Emilio Montiel and the courage to dream big (or how a Mexican filmmaker built his own movie empire)The Port of Entry team follows 71-year-old singer, actor and film producer Emilio Montiel on the set of his films. We discover there's more to his direct-to-YouTube movies than meets the eye — and are reminded of the value of believing in your dreams.
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
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The Port of Entry team had a busy 2025, and we want to share some behind-the-scenes and reflections of our Public Engagements of 2025.
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In 2025, Port of Entry went beyond the mic. Here's how the team connected with listeners and creators across San Diego and Tijuana — and the community that makes these stories possible.
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