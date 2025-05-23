Giancarlo and Charles: Compadres in Art!
May 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT
¡Qué onda, friends!
In this special bonus edition of Port of Entry, we're bringing you the story of Charles Glaubitz and Giancarlo Ruiz—two compadres from the Tijuana-San Diego border region who recently collaborated on a graphic novel titled "The Fracture." We dive into how this decades-long bromance made this comic book happen.
And... we're doing it a little differently this time. Drumroll please
Introducing Port of Entry Shorts: short video capsules that bring our cross-border stories to life in a fresh new way—through video!
To kick off this brand-new format, we're starting with two videos: one featuring Charles, the other starring Giancarlo. These capsules originally premiered last fall at our live event, and they're part of a special five-episode bundle that includes this bonus episode, plus a two-part release capturing our live event itself.
We hope you enjoy this five-episode bonanza!
¡Nos vemos pronto!
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
