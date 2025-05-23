Port of Entry: LIVE, part 2
May 23, 2025 at 5:01 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hi Friends,
You might have heard—last year we hosted our first-ever live event, and we're excited to share it with you!
Our Port of Entry Live event was part of the World Design Experience, linked to San Diego–Tijuana's 2024 World Design Capital initiative.
The event joined a larger lineup of exhibitions, talks, art shows, installations, and workshops held throughout San Diego and Tijuana to showcase our area's creative talent.
Today's episode contains part 2 of the unedited recording of that live event, presented in two parts. It’s part of a larger five-episode bundle, including our recent podcast episode "Compadres in Art—Charles and Giancarlo," and two short video capsules: Charles' Dream and Giancarlo's Dance.
Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy.
From KPBS, this is Port of Entry LIVE.
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
Social media and contact
From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast
Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod
Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.
If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.
Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Interm Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people
You might have heard—last year we hosted our first-ever live event, and we're excited to share it with you!
Our Port of Entry Live event was part of the World Design Experience, linked to San Diego–Tijuana's 2024 World Design Capital initiative.
The event joined a larger lineup of exhibitions, talks, art shows, installations, and workshops held throughout San Diego and Tijuana to showcase our area's creative talent.
Today's episode contains part 2 of the unedited recording of that live event, presented in two parts. It’s part of a larger five-episode bundle, including our recent podcast episode "Compadres in Art—Charles and Giancarlo," and two short video capsules: Charles' Dream and Giancarlo's Dance.
Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy.
From KPBS, this is Port of Entry LIVE.
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
Social media and contact
From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast
Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod
Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.
If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.
Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Interm Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people