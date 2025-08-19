Stream Season 4 now with KPBS Passport! Watch Sundays, Aug. 24 - Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

After Season 3’s shocking finale, Dan and Jasper are consumed by grief. Dan throws himself into work whilst the Professor hides in his lectures, avoiding the police at all costs. But Helena, Jasper’s therapist, helps him face back up to his police work and the team tackle some complex and dangerous cases. But through the danger and mystery, love is very much in the air.

PROFESSOR T: Season 4 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Overboard" Sunday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Since Lisa’s death, Jasper is unable to face police work whilst Dan is working harder than ever. With Adelaide away, her sister Zelda arrives. Jasper is forced to help in a tricky case involving the disappearance of a young woman.

Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts / PBS Barney White as Dan Winters, Sunerta Sarker as Maiya Goswami

Episode 2: "September Gardens" Sunday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After being dragged to a retirement home by Zelda to meet her date, Jasper is shocked when a murder takes place at the home. But Dan and Jasper working together leads to fall out and Maiya insists the men attend a joint therapy session.

Episode 3: "The Inspection" Sunday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m on KPBS TV - When a school inspector is stabbed at home and a number of items stolen, the team assume it’s a burglary gone wrong. Ms. Snares wonders if Jasper and the Dean are related and Helena is stung to learn Jasper is getting additional therapy.

Episode 4: "You Can't Kill Me" Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When an actress is stabbed on stage and the director’s daughter is attacked, the team investigate but Chloe oversteps the mark. Helena also knows the family involved so Jasper reaches out to her for help. The Dean and Zelda grow closer.

Episode 5: "The Perfect Murder" Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Adelaide’s painting is vandalized and the gallery owner killed but Jasper is distracted by learning of the DNA test on him and Wilfred. As the results are revealed, Wilfred realizes what matters most and races to find Zelda.

Episode 6: "The Warrior Gene" Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the run up to Zelda’s wedding, Jasper is wrestling with his feelings for Helena and Dan becomes obsessed by a dying man’s final words. Zelda has doubts about the wedding and Ms Snares takes Jasper to Collins’ lecture on the warrior gene.

Watch On Your Schedule: PROFESSOR T Seasons 1, 2 and 4 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport. Season 3 is still available to stream with the PBS app up until Aug. 21, 2025.