San Diego Police Department agrees to improve on the 'complaint process' for officers

The San Diego Police Department agreed to several recommendations made by the Commission on Police Practices aimed at making the complaint process involving officer performance more transparent, accessible and thorough, officials announced Friday.

The CPP also recommended changes focused on modernizing the SDPD's online complaint portal. The department said they accepted 11 out of the 14 in total changes to reduce "access barriers" and to make it easier for the public to file and follow complaints.

"The complaint portal now supports multiple language translations and no longer limits the length of complaint narratives, the CPP said in a statement. "Complainants also receive confirmation emails with links to upload additional media and track their case status, while mobile usability issues and evidence-upload barriers have been resolved."

The 11 recommendations the SDPD agreed to include:

— Limit informal complaint resolution to less serious allegations;

— Develop a standardized script for Internal Affairs investigators to explain complaint options neutrally to complainants;

— Provide complainants and CPP copies of memos when a complaint is classified as frivolous;

— Notify complainants and CPP in writing when complaints are classified as miscellaneous;

— Make every effort to interview complainants, even if the written complaint seems sufficient;

— Promptly secure and analyze all evidence, including interviews and records, for complaint investigations;

— Conduct investigative interviews with open-ended, neutral questions and require IA investigators to attend training on proper interview techniques;

— Use interviews to clarify discrepancies and conduct credibility analyses of witness statements against other evidence;

— Prohibit conflicts of interest by ensuring no officer investigates a case where they have a personal, familial or professional connection;

— Develop and monitor timelines for completing investigations, with audits to ensure deadlines are met and corrective action taken and;

— Require IA investigators to confirm all allegations verbatim with complainants at the close of interviews. The SDPD agreed to confirmation but declined a separate systemic audit, citing "existing review layers."

The CPP said they remain interested in a complaint system that is more transparent, accountable and accessible to the public.

"We will continue advocating for stronger reforms and monitoring implementation to build lasting community trust," the CPP added.