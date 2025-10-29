Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez

Natalie Gonzalez RodriguezHost, Port of Entry and Spanish Web Producer
Natalie Gonzalez is the co-host of ‘’Port of Entry” — a KPBS podcast. The podcast covers stories about cross-border people whose lives have been shaped by Tijuana and San Diego. Natalie is also a theater actress from Tijuana Hace Teatro. She studied at Universidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana where she graduated from Communications and Media School.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
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In this episode of Port of Entry, recorded before a live audience, we talk with Lourdes Ayon, a Tijuana native, comedian, advocate, and lobbyist, about how comedy can become a powerful form of protest.
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Port of Entry producer Julio makes his case to hosts Alan and Nat about why the World Cup is so special, recruiting both old and new friends to help him explain.
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The Port of Entry team traces the origins and impact of a unique U.S.-based graduation ceremony held in Mexico. This event was created to reunite families separated by immigration policies and give them the chance to celebrate together.
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The Port of Entry team sits down with Tijuana native Jorge Meraz, host of “Crossing South,” to unpack the fear, headlines and misconceptions that shape how many people in the U.S. see the border — and what the reality is actually like.
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The Port of Entry team takes a deep dive into what it took to pass California Assembly Bill 91 and what it means for U.S. students living south of the border.
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Reel rebel: Emilio Montiel and the courage to dream big (or how a Mexican filmmaker built his own movie empire)The Port of Entry team follows 71-year-old singer, actor and film producer Emilio Montiel on the set of his films. We discover there's more to his direct-to-YouTube movies than meets the eye — and are reminded of the value of believing in your dreams.
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
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The Port of Entry team had a busy 2025, and we want to share some behind-the-scenes and reflections of our Public Engagements of 2025.
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In 2025, Port of Entry went beyond the mic. Here's how the team connected with listeners and creators across San Diego and Tijuana — and the community that makes these stories possible.
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As federal food assistance benefits dry up, these food banks are offering assistance to people in need in San Diego County.
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