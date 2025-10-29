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Meet the Team
Photo of Port of Entry Host Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez

Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez

Host, Port of Entry and Spanish Web Producer

Natalie Gonzalez is the co-host of ‘’Port of Entry” — a KPBS podcast. The podcast covers stories about cross-border people whose lives have been shaped by Tijuana and San Diego. Natalie is also a theater actress from Tijuana Hace Teatro. She studied at Universidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana where she graduated from Communications and Media School.

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