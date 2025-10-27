At KPBS, Julio C. Ortiz-Franco leads a team producing the podcast "Port of Entry," focusing on cross-border life. A U.C. Berkeley philosophy graduate, Julio is a writer, producer, filmmaker and educator from the San Diego/Tijuana border region.

His past projects include "While We Wait," "Ruta 40" and "Cocineras." He partners with local creators on multimedia projects and serves as media director for Transfronterizo Futures, aiding transborder students. Passionate about all things Baja, Julio mentors Tijuana and South Bay San Diego youth.