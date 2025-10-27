Julio C. Ortiz-FrancoProducer/Editor, Port of Entry
At KPBS, Julio C. Ortiz-Franco leads a team producing the podcast "Port of Entry," focusing on cross-border life. A U.C. Berkeley philosophy graduate, Julio is a writer, producer, filmmaker and educator from the San Diego/Tijuana border region.
His past projects include "While We Wait," "Ruta 40" and "Cocineras." He partners with local creators on multimedia projects and serves as media director for Transfronterizo Futures, aiding transborder students. Passionate about all things Baja, Julio mentors Tijuana and South Bay San Diego youth.
Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+. The breaking of Germany's top-secret Enigma Code at Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom was one of World War II's biggest secrets, alongside the construction of the atomic bombs. Some historians estimate that deciphering the German military code shortened the war by two years and possibly saved 14 million lives.
