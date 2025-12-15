San Diego-area law enforcement stepping up security after Australia Hanukkah tragedy

San Diego-area law-enforcement officials are planning heightened security Monday at Hanukkah events and places of worship this week after the weekend mass shooting in Australia that killed as many as 15 people as hundreds of Jews gathered to mark the first day of the eight-day holiday.

The Hanukkah attack took place Sunday at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach in what authorities there described as a targeted antisemitic attack.

One of the victims, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was leading the Hanukkah event, was a nephew of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of Chabad Poway — who was himself shot and seriously wounded in an antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in 2019 that killed a woman.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Sunday said the city "stands in unequivocal condemnation of the abhorrent terrorist attack in Australia. We mourn the lives lost and stand in solidarity with those affected."

"As our Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah — a time that symbolized light, resilience, and hope — we are taking proactive steps here at home," Gloria added.

"Under the leadership of Police Chief Scott Wahl, the San Diego Police Department is increasing officer visibility and enhancing security at Jewish institutions, synagogues, and Hanukkah celebrations.

"San Diego is a city that values diversity and rejects hate. We will protect the right of every San Diegan to celebrate their faith and traditions free from fear. We choose peace, we stand together, and we will not allow violence or antisemitism to divide us."

The San Diego Police Department posted the following statement on X:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the horrific attack in Sydney. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved and to the greater Sydney community. We understand the real fear that acts of violence like this spread among our communities. It is a reminder for all of us to remain vigilant.

"While there are no known threats, the San Diego Police Department is working closely with our law enforcement partners, and out of an abundance of caution will be increasing patrols near houses of worship and community events," the statement continued. "If you see any suspicious activity, please report it immediately."

SDPD Officer Sarah Foster told City News Service that Western Division officers have been assigned to patrol the Liberty Station area throughout the week, and that other divisions will do the same.

"They always take the precaution that those places are watched," Foster said.

Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office told CNS that a memo went out to deputies after Sunday's shooting to make sure they are checking in and providing extra patrols to places of worship and religious events.

"As we do with every holiday seasons, we are beefing up patrols at places of worship and establishing connections with local leaders of those facilities," Backouris said.

"At this time, there are no known threats to the San Diego County region. We will continue to monitor the situation with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners," the sheriff's office said Sunday on X.

"Out of an abundance of caution ... deputies will be conducting extra patrols at synagogues located in Sheriff's Office jurisdiction. ... If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency."

Nechama Eilfort, rebbetzin and co-director at Chabad La Costa, said that in light of what happened in Australia, the facility has additional security planned, including local sheriff's deputies and police officers, as well as uniformed armed guards and undercover security.

"Unfortunately a colleague was murdered and we are shocked but not surprised. This is somewhat the reality. People need to reach out to the Jewish community and be allies," Eilfort said. "I believe that public displays of visible Judaism is what will help stop anti-Semitism. More Judaism, not less."

Eifort said her cousin was at the menorah lighting at Bondi beach and escaped unharmed.

"They ducked and ran and left all her belongings," she said.

Meanwhile, San Diego County's Jewish community was carrying on with various holiday celebrations beginning Sunday.

Chabad La Costa was hosting an event in Encinitas with a block party, music, arts and crafts, dreidels, doughnuts, latkes and games.

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center held 1-mile, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs, with festivities continuing with a 2025 Hanukkah Happening to celebrate 80 years of the JCC.

Chabad of Poway scheduled its "Chanukah Train & Community Celebration" at Old Poway Park, in which a steam locomotive transformed into a Hanukkah train giving rides. The event also featured latkes and donuts, crafts, chocolate gelt, a menorah lighting, giveaway dreidels, music and other Hanukkah traditions.

Another event is scheduled for Tuesday at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, with live music, menorah lighting, donuts, latkes, and crafts from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 5620 Paseo Del Norte.

A free Hanukkah celebration, lighting of the menorah, family activities and more are set for Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Forum Carlsbad, 1905 Calle Barcelona.

A Hanukkah Under the Stars event is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at AMC Court in the Mission Valley mall.

Congregation Beth Am will hold the symbolic lighting on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12925 El Camino Real.