The best books of 2025 (plus a few late-2024 favorites)

KPBS staffers spent the year reading across genres, moods and moments — and we won’t pretend we stayed perfectly on schedule. While this is our roundup of the best books of 2025, a few 2024 titles lingered long enough to earn a place on the list. Whether you’re looking for something bold, thoughtful or just unforgettable, these are the stories that moved, surprised and stayed with us.



‘Abundance’ (2025)

Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster The cover of "Abundance" by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson.

I read very few new books, but I did read a very timely one this year. “Abundance,” co-written by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson — two of America’s most well-known journalists and podcast hosts — offers an optimistic picture of the country’s future, something we’ve been getting very little of lately. It draws on history and wide-ranging research to propose a way forward built on supporting innovative ideas and taking action — building things up rather than tearing them down. It’s a fresh perspective that doesn’t map neatly onto the political ideologies we’re used to in the U.S., and for me that was exciting. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest



‘At the Mountains of Madness’ (2024)

Dark Horse The cover for "At the Mountains of Madness" by Gou Tanabe

My dad said books are an investment in the future, so I buy way more books than I have time to read. But this graphic novel, nominated for the Eisner and Harvey Awards, looked so darkly gorgeous that I had to buy it even though I haven’t had time to read it yet. Gou Tanabe’s adaptation of the Lovecraft classic is collected in Dark Horse’s deluxe edition manga, and it’s spectacular. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

‘The Buffalo Hunter Hunter’ (2025)

Saga Press / Simon & Schuster The cover of "The Buffalo Hunter Hunter" by Stephen Graham Jones.

“The Buffalo Hunter Hunter” by Stephen Graham Jones is a historical horror novel told through the confession of a Native American vampire to a Lutheran preacher. It’s a revenge story that weaves in the real horrors of our country’s past. Jones’ descriptions of the vampire’s transformation, hunger and decision-making are fresh takes on something that’s been done many times before. — Katie Anastas, education reporter



‘Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here’ (2024)

Penguin Random House The cover of "Everyone Who is Gone is Here" by Jonathan Blitzer.

"Everyone Who is Gone is Here" by Jonathan Blitzer, a writer at The New Yorker, examines the root causes of migration in Central America. I’m halfway through it, and I’ve been especially struck by the clarity and steadiness of his writing. Over decades, Blitzer examines the places people leave, the places where they arrive and how both ends of that journey are tangled and transformed over time. Some essential fragments of San Diego and Imperial Valley history appear here as well. — Kori Suzuki, South Bay and Imperial Valley reporter



‘Fahrenheit-182’ (2025)

Dey Street Books The cover of "Fahrenheit-182" by Mark Hoppus with Dan Ozzi.

I'm a huge Blink-182 fan, and reading "Fahrenheit-182" and hearing how much San Diego was woven into Mark Hoppus' upbringing and the band's rise was a treat! I got to go to Mark's book tour, where he talked about a ton of places they used to play and hang out around the area. — Brandon Truffa, media production specialist



‘On the Hippie Trail’ (2025)

Rick Steves The cover of "On the Hippie Trail" by Rick Steves.

Much like his long-running travel television show, Rick Steves takes you to exotic destinations you’ve never heard of in “On the Hippie Trail.” Taken directly from his 1978 travel diary documenting his travels from Istanbul to Kathmandu, you discover a young Steves at a crossroads, finding his voice. It’s the trip that inspired him to change his life and become a travel journalist. If you enjoy Steves’ calm, soothing voice, you’ll love the audiobook, which he narrates himself. — Riley Arthur, web producer



‘Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections’ (2024)

Page Street Publishing The cover of "Peculiar Baking" by Nikk Alcaraz.

I love how twisted this cookbook is — so it’s perfect for me. “Peculiar Baking” includes recipes for themed desserts inspired by horror films, stunningly illustrated with gory food photography. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

‘The Road to Tender Hearts’ (2025)

Ballantine Books The cover of "The Road to Tender Hearts" by Annie Hartnett.

I’m not done reading for the year yet, but a standout favorite for me is Annie Hartnett’s incredible novel “The Road to Tender Hearts.” It’s delightful, absurd, sad and hilarious, with an ensemble of fascinating characters who are flawed through the teeth — but I still fell in love with every one of them, even the harbinger-of-death orange cat. Hartnett has a knack for writing complicated characters we can’t help but root for, and bringing so many of them together is nothing short of magic. It’s a wild road trip novel, but it’s also about found family, home, trauma and what it means to figure out who you are. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest



‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ (2025)

Scholastic Press The cover of "Sunrise on the Reaping" by Suzanne Collins.

As a “Hunger Games” fan, this long-awaited prequel, "Sunrise on the Reaping" surpassed my expectations. We’re transported back to Haymitch Abernathy’s turn as a tribute in the 50th Games — the Quarter Quell. We slowly uncover the origins of the intricate web of plotting and the monumental suffering that eventually led to the toppling of President Snow by the Mockingjay and her conspirators. Anyone who loves the series will be more than satisfied with the connections and backstory Suzanne Collins gives us in this novel, heart-wrenching as they may be. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator