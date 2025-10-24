Give Now
Arts & Culture

Tijuana's Mercado Hidalgo celebrates Día de Muertos with vibrant ofrenda

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Contributors: Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer,  Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer,  Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez / Co-host, Port of Entry
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT
Fall in Tijuana is a special time. KPBS Video Journalist Matthew Bowler was given special access to one of Tijuana’s seasonal treasures, the Dia de Muertos ofrenda at Mercado Hidalgo.

It was a breezy October day in Tijuana, and the papel picado danced in the wind.

KPBS was given special access to one of Tijuana’s seasonal treasures, the Día de Muertos ofrenda at Mercado Hidalgo.

Martha Isabel Estrada Ramírez said that on Oct. 15, 1955, her grandfather helped found Mercado Hidalgo, and for 70 years, traditional Mexican offerings have delighted customers.

This is the time of year to honor those who have passed.

A father and daughter walk through the Day of the Dead altar in Tijuana's Mercado Hidalgo, October 22, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A father and daughter walk through the Día de Muertos altar at Mercado Hidalgo in Tijuana, pictured Oct. 22, 2025.

“We try to ensure that only members of the market are honored on the ofrenda. On Nov. 2, we celebrate with Mass and a pre-Hispanic dance,” Estrada said.

For about 25 years, the shopkeepers have built a Día de Muertos ofrenda. It started small but has grown to fill the gazebo in the center of the market's large parking lot.

Sugar skulls for sale in Tijuana's Mercado Hidalgo for Day of the Dead, October 22, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Sugar skulls for sale at Mercado Hidalgo in Tijuana for Día de Muertos, pictured Oct. 22, 2025.

Estrada said this is a celebration of life through the acknowledgment of death.

“We're not praying to death; we're living for our deceased to be at peace, to be calm. It's the hope that one day they'll be well. And there's a phrase we use a lot here in Mexico: they only leave when we don't remember them,” Estrada said.

As a third-generation shopkeeper at Mercado Hidalgo, Estrada said the Ofrenda reminds her how hard her grandfather worked to create a business that still supports her family 70 years later.

“It is with love, it is remembering with love what their teachings left us. For example, here in the market, they left us a source of work, because they all contributed to us continuing to work here in the market. Many gave of their youth, their time, their old age, forging what the market is today,” Estrada said.

Across Mexico and in theborder region, Día de Muertos ofrendas honor loved ones who have died, a tradition that continues to grow in popularity worldwide.

Mercado Hidalgo's altar will be up through Nov. 3.

Arts & Culture HolidaysBorderVisual ArtsLatinx
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
