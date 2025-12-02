Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: Status: Venezuelan (Coming Soon)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:44 PM PST
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Mauricio Rodríguez Pons/ProPublica
/
GBH
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.

Preview will be available soon!

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status. With ProPublica, two films about the uncertain future for those who fled to the U.S., including the stories of men sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Status: Venezuelan" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FRONTLINE | PBS is on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News