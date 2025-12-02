FRONTLINE: Status: Venezuelan (Coming Soon)

Preview will be available soon!

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status. With ProPublica, two films about the uncertain future for those who fled to the U.S., including the stories of men sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

