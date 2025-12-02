Give Now
Public Safety

Carlsbad considers banning e-bikes for kids 12 and under

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:12 PM PST
Carlsbad could become the next North County city to ban e-bikes for children 12 and under. The city council will consider the proposal at its meeting Tuesday night. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen says this comes after community members expressed support for a minimum age regulation.

The Carlsbad City Council on Tuesday is considering banning e-bikes for children 12 and under.

Kids doing wheelies, darting in and out of traffic, and getting injured in crashes are among the reasons Carlsbad is considering adopting this ordinance. The city was the first in the county to pass laws making it easier to enforce e-bike safety.

"That’s a topic or an area that definitely needs to be looked at," Carlsbad resident Kelly Miller said.

The city is considering the measure now that a new state law, Assembly Bill 2234, allows cities in San Diego County to establish a minimum age for operating e-bikes as part of a pilot program.

Coronado, Chula Vista, Santee, Poway and San Marcos all adopted the ban earlier this year.

“I think maybe along with that legislation, they should probably think about — or, if it's possible — to incorporate some type of educational base, maybe some training, that could go on to allow these kids to be safer on the streets,” Miller said.

According to city data, there have been nine e-bike crashes involving riders 12 and under since 2022. Some needed to be taken to the hospital.

“It's just bound to happen on a lot of these kids,” Carlsbad resident Skylar Ireton said.

He said he saw firsthand how bad these crashes can be when his friend’s child was involved in an e-bike crash.

“(He) smashed into a car and the mirror broke his jaw and a bunch of teeth," Ireton said. "Just not paying attention, running through a red light at an intersection. Just not a care in the world, like it’s his playground.”

In September, the city’s Traffic Safety & Mobility Commission held a special meeting to get input on the ban. More than 550 people submitted comments, with most supporting the idea.

If passed, violators could face a fine of up to $225.

Public Safety North CountyParenting
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

