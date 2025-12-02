Give Now
Politics

Issa reportedly considering Texas House seat

By Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:27 PM PST
San Diego’s only Republican member of Congress may be leaving California, according to new reporting from Punchbowl News. KPBS reporter Tammy Murga says Rep. Darrell Issa is considering a run for a House seat in Texas.

Rep. Darrell Issa, the only Republican representing San Diego in Congress, is considering running for a House seat in Texas, according to a report by Punch bowl News published Monday.

A spokesperson for Issa declined to say if the congressman is considering moving. But in a text message on Tuesday, he said to “stay tuned.”

In a special election last month, California voters approved Proposition 50 with 64% of the vote. The Elections Rigging Response Act is a redistricting plan to make the state’s congressional districts more favorable for Democrats and is a response to Texas Republicans’ efforts to redraw their congressional map.

Proposition 50 leaves Issa vulnerable to losing his 48th District seat. Nearly one dozen Democrats are already vying to replace him, including San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert and Ammar Campa-Najjar, who unsuccessfully ran against Issa in 2020.

A day after the election, Issa said in a statement that he was not quitting on California.

“California is my home. And it’s worth fighting for,” his statement said in part. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll continue to represent the people of California — regardless of their party or where they live.”

But Punch bowl News reports he is now eyeing Texas’ 32nd District, a seat Democrat Rep. Julie Johnson currently holds. Redistricting efforts, however, are pushing to make the area a Republican stronghold.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider in the coming days whether to uphold the new Texas map.

California’s 48th District includes rural communities like Lakeside. About a dozen people in Lakeside declined to speak to KPBS except for resident Nancy Tay.

She said she supports Issa leaving because she believes he has disregarded the communities within his district, especially immigrant ones.

“It’s time to have a congressman here that represents and can uphold the population that is part of his district,” Tay said.

Last month, Issa sought to challenge California’s efforts to redraw its congressional districts.

A federal judge in Texas dismissed the lawsuit.

Politics CaliforniaSan Diego Government
Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
