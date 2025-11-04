Live election results: California approved Proposition 50

California voters approved Proposition 50, according to the Associated Press.

Prop. 50 asked voters to approve a temporary redistricting plan that would redraw the state’s congressional map to make it more favorable for Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the proposition, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act, is a way to counter Texas Republicans’ efforts to redraw their congressional map, targeting seats held by Democrats.

In San Diego, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa represents the 48th Congressional District, which covers much of East and North County. Issa has represented parts of the region through multiple redistricting cycles, but the balance of registered voters in his district will change a lot in favor of Democrats since Prop. 50 passed.

Four other Republican-held districts in the state — in Tahoe, the Central Valley, Riverside County and the Bay Area — are targeted by Prop 50.



Why it matters

Control of the House of Representatives hinges on just a few seats.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump directed the Texas Legislature to redraw the state's congressional map ahead of the midterm elections next year, in order to win more Republican seats.

Democrats say they can stop the Trump administration’s agenda if they can retake control of the House in the upcoming midterms.

Normally, redistricting happens every 10 years after the national census. The process allocates the country’s 435 House of Representative seats based on population. The 2020 census was the first time ever that California lost a congressional seat .

But how the maps are drawn to allocate those seats varies from state to state. California is one of only nine states where the legislature doesn’t draw the map and instead relies on an independent commission to draw fair maps in a non-partisan way.

In Texas, their congressional districts are drawn by the state legislature, which has been controlled by Republicans for over 20 years . Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, following Trump’s directive, called a special session to redraw their maps and target Democrat-held seats.

So Newsom directed the California Legislature to redraw the state’s map, targeting Republicans, and “fight fire with fire.”

“Prop 50 is not about drawing lines on a map. It is about holding the line — to what makes us who we are,” Newsom said at a recent rally.

Voters will decide if the new map should be put in place ahead of the midterms. The independent commission would resume drawing congressional maps after the 2030 census.

Impact in San Diego

Issa has been representing some part of North and East County San Diego for about two decades. His current district, the 48th, comprises parts of the county that have historically been Republican strongholds.

Currently 42% of registered voters in the district are Republicans, compared to just 28% who are Democrats. But now that Prop. 50 has passed, this will change to just 29% Republicans and 39% Democrats. That would give a potential Democratic challenger the advantage in 2026.

However, the new maps will also affect adjacent seats held by Democrats. In San Diego, Rep. Scott Peters represents the 50th district, which will also see a change in the balance of voters . His district will go from 42% Democrats and 26% Republicans to just 36% Democrats and 32% Republicans — basically a toss up.

But Peters doesn’t seem too worried. He said that he’s ready to represent San Diego whatever his district looks like next fall.

“I’m willing to be a team player, and I’ve represented Poway before. I can do it again,” Peters said.

Issa’s office did not respond to a request for comment.