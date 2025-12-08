AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: The Ultimate Holiday Dinner Party

Premieres Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Test cook Antoinette Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison Shrimp Cocktail. Gear Heads hosts Hannah Crowley and Lisa McManus share what expensive gadgets are worth the price.

APT / Catrine Kelty Shrimp Cocktail

And Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Easy Beef Tenderloin with Harissa Rub and Cilantro-Mint Relish.

APT / Sheila Jarnes Easy Tenderloin with Harissa Spice Rub

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

Distributed by American Public Television