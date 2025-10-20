Give Now
Día de Muertos
Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed. Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their final place of rest. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.
Papier-mâché skeletons stand under marigold arches on the main altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 9, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The community altar for Día de Muertos at the Sherman Heights Community Center offers people milk crate-sized spots to create their own mini-altar to honor loved ones who have passed on, Oct. 15, 2024.

Honoring culture, community: Where to celebrate Day of the Dead in San Diego 2025

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
KPBS' digital altar is back to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. Submit a memory or message to a loved one who's passed with a photo, video or audio.
Submit →

Sherman Heights

The Sherman Heights Community Center is hosting a vibrant, weekslong festivity honoring the Day of the Dead tradition. Visitors can explore community and neighborhood altars, participate in craft workshops, student tours and watch movies.

Oct. 9 - Nov. 2. Sherman Heights Community Center. 2258 Island Ave., San Diego. Prices vary based on events. | MORE INFO

Oceanside

Friends of Oceanside's 24th Annual Oceanside Día De Los Muertos Festival invites you to a jam-packed day of music, food, crafts and shopping. Downtown Oceanside will feature altars, a free chalk cemetery and a showcase of Por Siempre Car Club low-riders for all to enjoy and participate in. Enjoy dance performances, a "Catrina Contest" and more. You can find the entertainment schedule here.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Downtown Oceanside next to City Hall. | MORE INFO

Papier-mâché skeletons hang above an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 9, 2025.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
Papier-mâché skeletons hang above an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 9, 2025.

Encinitas

Day of the Dead is much more than a simple gathering. It's a time to cherish loved ones here or gone. Join Encinitas' Day of the Dead celebration where an appreciation and awareness of Latino cultural celebration will provide friendly programming that includes art-making workshops, artist demonstrations, student exhibitions, live Mariachi and other musical performances. There will be dancers, both Folklorico and Azteca, and food trucks to feed the jubilant masses.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25. 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, MiraCosta College San Elijo Campus | MORE INFO

A doll wearing indigenous costume sits behind a bowl of pan de muerto at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 9, 2025.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
A doll wearing indigenous costume sits behind a bowl of pan de muerto at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 9, 2025.

Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista will be immersed in vivid colors, scents and smells for its 5th Annual Día de Muertos celebration. The event will include an ofrenda competition, a Catrín & Catrina Ensemble contest, live music and dance performances at four different locations, a car show, kids crafts and more. You can even bring a copy of a photo of a lost loved one and pin it on the Community Altar at Davidson.

3-8 p.m. Nov. 1. 353 Third Ave., downtown Chula Vista | MORE INFO

Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan celebrates it's third year honoring the dead through it's Day of the Dead festival. This year's theme, "From Mictlán We Rise; A Return To Humanity" is one of resurrection. Mictlán is a Nahuatl word for the underworld, and the primary focus is to "recover humanity's bones and return them as seeds of life." Join the Barrio Logan community by honoring the theme through remembrances, music, entertainment and free workshops. There will also be a low-rider showcase and Catrina contest.

12- 7 p.m., Oct. 26. Barrio Logan Cultural District, San Diego. Prices vary based on events | MORE INFO

Two embracing skeletons sit on an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 15, 2025
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
Two embracing skeletons sit on an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center on Oct. 15, 2025

Old Town

Old Town will hold its celebration with a Mercado del Arte and Procesión to the cemetery. If you go between now and Nov. 2, you can visit museums and see altares de muertos, or altars of the dead, participate in art activities, and have the chance to sign-up for a sugar skull painting workshop. Other activities will be spread out throughout October leading up to the weekend where Day of the Dead resides.

10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Nov 2., 4300 Taylor St., Old Town | MORE DETAILS

City Heights

City Heights El Día de Muertos will be at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park. You can bring your family and friends for a jovial day that includes face painting, mask making and a chance to win prizes in a raffle drawing. Gather and celebrate to honor those lost and get to know the community.

11 a.m.- 6 p.m., Oct. 25., 4455 Wightman St., Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park | MORE DETAILS

Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It’s my job to craft well-written stories that reflect creativity while mirroring my core values: to clearly and succinctly convey information, educate, and entertain readers through breaking local news and global affairs.
