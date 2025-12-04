Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

San Diego Unified expecting $47 million deficit next school year

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:51 PM PST
The San Diego Unified School District Education Center, University Heights in an undated photo.
KPBS Staff
The San Diego Unified School District Education Center, University Heights in an undated photo.

San Diego Unified School District said it's expecting a $47 million dollar budget deficit for next school year.

One of the main reasons for the shortfall is the chronic underfunding of special education, Superintendent Fabi Bagula said in a video the district published Thursday.

“These services cost us more than $400 million annually, yet we receive only $125 million from state, federal and local sources. The remaining $275 million-plus comes from our general funds,” Bagula said. “This is not sustainable and it's not fair to our children and families.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Declining enrollment and rising employee costs over the past decade are other reasons the district is facing the funding shortfall, Bagula said.

The district's financial reserves are at 2%, the minimum required by the state, she said.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, district officials are expected to talk more about what’s causing the deficit.

District leaders are actively looking for ways to close the budget gap long term, Bagula said.

“We will continue to prioritize student wellbeing, math and literacy progress, and college- and career-readiness. Any proposal to reduce spending will be evaluated through that lens,” she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In March, Bagula said the district plans to share budget reduction strategies in detail.

Education
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News