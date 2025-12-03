BROADWAYS LEADING LADIES

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March 2025, this star-studded concert celebrates the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future. Hosted by Emmy, Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, the program features an extraordinary lineup of talent and pays tribute to the unforgettable female characters and beloved songs sung by women throughout the decades. Luke Frazier conducts The American Pops Orchestra in this dazzling celebration of song and legacy.

The concert features the following artists:



LaChanze (Tony Award winner, "The Color Purple")

(Tony Award winner, "The Color Purple") Kate Baldwin (Tony nominee, 2009 Broadway revival of "Finian's Rainbow")

(Tony nominee, 2009 Broadway revival of "Finian's Rainbow") Jennifer Holliday (Tony Award, "Dreamgirls"; Grammy Award, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going")

(Tony Award, "Dreamgirls"; Grammy Award, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going") Judy Kuhn (four-time Tony nominee)

(four-time Tony nominee) Lindsay Mendez (Tony Award winner, "Carousel")

(Tony Award winner, "Carousel") Jessie Mueller (Tony Award winner, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical")

(Tony Award winner, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical") Jennifer Simard (three-time Tony nominee)

(three-time Tony nominee) Mandy Gonzalez (originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of "In the Heights")

(originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of "In the Heights") Adrianna Hicks (originated the role of Catherine of Aragon in "SIX" and Sugar in "Some Like it Hot")

(originated the role of Catherine of Aragon in "SIX" and Sugar in "Some Like it Hot") Amber Iman (Tony Award nominee , " Lempicka")

(Tony Award nominee Lempicka") Solea Pfeiffer (Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of "Hamilton")

(Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of "Hamilton") Helen J. Shen (originated the role of Claire in "Maybe Happy Ending")

(originated the role of Claire in "Maybe Happy Ending") McKenzie Kurtz (Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway and the national tour)

Austin Ruffer Photography / PBS Solea Pfeiffer in "Broadway's Leading Ladies"

The program also includes a special tribute from "A Chorus Line" legends and Tony Award winners, Kelly Bishop, the original Sheila Bryant; Baayork Lee, the original Connie Wong, a role based on her own life; and Priscilla Lopez, the original Diana Morales.

Austin Ruffer Photography / PBS Kate Baldwin in "Broadway's Leading Ladies"

Performances in BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES include:



“Hello, Dolly!” ( Hello, Dolly!) – Jennifer Holliday

– Jennifer Holliday “If I Loved You” ( Carousel ) – Jessie Mueller

) – Jessie Mueller “Vanilla Ice Cream” ( She Loves Me) – Judy Kuhn

Me) – Judy Kuhn “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” ( Show Boat ) – LaChanze

) – LaChanze “As If We Never Said Goodbye” ( Sunset Boulevard ) – Mandy Gonzalez

) – Mandy Gonzalez “I'm Not Afraid of Anything” ( Songs For A New World ) – Solea Pfeiffer

) – Solea Pfeiffer “Moments in the Woods” ( Into The Woods ) – Lindsay Mendez

) – Lindsay Mendez “Hurt Someone's Feelings Today” – Jennifer Simard

“Back to Before” ( Ragtime ) – Kate Baldwin

) – Kate Baldwin “Come Rain or Come Shine” ( St. Louis Woman ) – Jennifer Holliday

) – Jennifer Holliday “Blame It on the Summer Night” ( Rags) – Judy Kuhn

– Judy Kuhn “You’re a Queer One, Mr. Snow” ( Carousel ) – Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez

) – Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” ( Gypsy ) – Mandy Gonzalez

) – Mandy Gonzalez “My Man” ( Funny Girl ) – Solea Pfeiffer

) – Solea Pfeiffer “What’ll I Do”/“Time Heals Everything” ( As Thousands Cheer/Mack & Mabel ) –Kate Baldwin

) –Kate Baldwin “Be A Lion” ( The Wiz ) – LaChanze

) – LaChanze “I Have Confidence” (The Sound of Music) – Amber Iman, McKenzie Kurtz, Adrianna Hicks, Helen J. Shen

Austin Ruffer Photography / PBS Jennifer Holliday in "Broadway's Leading Ladies"

Credits: Directed and produced for broadcast by Kristin Fosdick and Cody McLeod Rogers.

