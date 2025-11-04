Give Now
A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society, A: Joyful Sounds

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:48 PM PST
"A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society, A: Joyful Sounds"
WUCF
/
APT
"A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society, A: Joyful Sounds"

Watch Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"A Classic Christmas" is a beloved Central Florida tradition. From the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, along with guest soloists Mary Wilson and Stephen Mumbert as well as the Bach Festival Children's Choir, performs custom arrangements of treasured holiday classics created specifically for this joyous celebration.

Members of the Bach Festival Youth Choir play for an audience.
Benjamin Kassab
/
APT
Members of the Bach Festival Youth Choir play for an audience.

"A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society: Joyful Sounds" is a hour-long documentary that captures this exciting performance.

A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society: Joyful Sounds

Pictured: Members of the Bach Festival Choir sing.
Kyle Fuchs
/
APT
Pictured: Members of the Bach Festival Choir sing.

