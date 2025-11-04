"A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society, A: Joyful Sounds"

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"A Classic Christmas" is a beloved Central Florida tradition. From the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, along with guest soloists Mary Wilson and Stephen Mumbert as well as the Bach Festival Children's Choir, performs custom arrangements of treasured holiday classics created specifically for this joyous celebration.

Benjamin Kassab / APT Members of the Bach Festival Youth Choir play for an audience.

"A Classic Christmas with The Bach Festival Society: Joyful Sounds" is a hour-long documentary that captures this exciting performance.

A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society: Joyful Sounds

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.