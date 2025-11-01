Day of the Dead - 2025

Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating the lives and the memories of friends and family we’ve lost and carry in our hearts.

Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the spirits of the departed to their final place of rest. In this tradition, it was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

