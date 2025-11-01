Day of the Dead - 2025
FAMILY ACTIVITY
Download our FREE Día de Muertos Coloring Book and make your favorite symbols of remembrance pop with color!
Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating the lives and the memories of friends and family we’ve lost and carry in our hearts.
Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the spirits of the departed to their final place of rest. In this tradition, it was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.
👉 Want to submit a remembrance to the altar? Click here.
It started with Indigenous rites, and was later influenced by Catholic rituals. The most known Día de Muertos celebratory dates are Nov. 1 and Nov 2. But remembering lost pets is also gaining visibility and is observed on Oct. 27. Then Oct. 28 is designated for souls who suffered an accident, a tragedy or a violent death; Oct. 30 and 31 are dedicated to children who died and were not baptized; Nov. 1 is for the deaths of young children, and also known as All Saints Day; and Nov. 2 is All Souls Day for all adults.
Many ofrendas include traditional elements and there are different beliefs about what they represent. Popular elements that go on altars include photos; skulls; papel picado or decorated tissue; pan de muerto or bread of the dead; candles; incense and marigold flowers, also called cempasúchil, among other elements. Some altars include items to represent the four elements of life: earth, wind, water and fire. Altars also include elements that reflect a family’s love for departed loved ones. You can add items the deceased person enjoyed. For example, food they liked to eat or if they were a fan of a sports team you can add items related to the team.
Stories
-
KPBS joined the Sherman Heights Community Center for Noche de Mole — an evening of food, altars and celebration. Join South Bay engagement producer Marielena Castellanos and web producer Leslie Gonzalez to see what they ate, what the event means to the community and how you can take part in similar neighborhood events.
-
KPBS Social Media Strategist Lara McCaffrey shares a personal story of love and remembrance for Day of the Dead. She reflects on her parents’ journey — from meeting in France to building a life together — as she prepares to walk down the aisle herself on the holiday.
-
SDSU Chicanx professor Roberto Hernández talks with KPBS about Día de Muertos, sharing his perspective on the holiday and who he is adding to his altar this year.
-
This Día de Muertos KPBS Web Producer Leslie Gonzalez shares her fondest memories of her grandfather. From Texas Hold 'em to rounding up cattle, Leslie shares a personal story of her home and family.
-
KPBS Arts and Culture Reporter and cinephile Beth Accomando shares the story of her beloved, four-legged "monster" Ein and why she loved him for his "evil."
-
Oceanside resident Bárbara Moraga shared a Day of the Dead memory of her grandmother with KPBS, explaining the holiday's significance to her and honoring her grandmother's resilience and strength.
-
The annual Día de Muertos altar at Mercado Hidalgo is a beloved Tijuana tradition honoring the deceased.
-
Download our new Día de Muertos Coloring Book and make your favorite symbols of remembrance pop with color!
-
-
Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a time to honor and remember those we have lost, and welcome them back to visit the land of the living. San Diego will hold several events and festivities to commemorate the tradition, and KPBS found a list of places you can attend and enjoy.
Events
Dia de los Detones
Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 3:45 PM
PETCO Park
From $74
Noche de Gala
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 10 PM
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
$250 - $2500
Downtown Chula Vista’s 5th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 3 PM to 8 PM
Downtown Chula Vista
Free
30th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4 PM to 9 PM
California Center for the Arts: Escondido
Free
Día de los Muertos at Valle Oceanside
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 5 PM to 9 PM
Valle Oceanside
$185
Día de los Muertos Tequila Dinner at Rumorosa
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 6:30 PM to 9 PM
Rumorosa San Diego
$140
10th Annual Dia de los Muertos 'Sagrado Fuego Luz Bendita'
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 9 PM
Centro Cultural de la Raza
Free
Día de los Muertos Celebration and Potluck
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 11:30 AM to 2 PM
Mission Valley (exact address provided upon registration)
Free
Dia de los Muertos at Veterans Park
Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 3 PM to 6 PM
Veterans Park Imperial Beach
Free
'Coco' Film Screening
Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7 PM
Oceanside Theatre Company at Brooks Theater
$8.50 - $11.50