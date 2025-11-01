Give Now
Day of the Dead - 2025

Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating the lives and the memories of friends and family we’ve lost and carry in our hearts.

Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the spirits of the departed to their final place of rest. In this tradition, it was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

Stories
Events
Dia de los Detones

Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 3:45 PM
PETCO Park
From $74
Noche de Gala

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 10 PM
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
$250 - $2500
Downtown Chula Vista’s 5th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 3 PM to 8 PM
Downtown Chula Vista
Free
30th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4 PM to 9 PM
California Center for the Arts: Escondido
Free
Día de los Muertos at Valle Oceanside

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 5 PM to 9 PM
Valle Oceanside
$185
Día de los Muertos Tequila Dinner at Rumorosa

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 6:30 PM to 9 PM
Rumorosa San Diego
$140
10th Annual Dia de los Muertos 'Sagrado Fuego Luz Bendita'

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 9 PM
Centro Cultural de la Raza
Free
Día de los Muertos Celebration and Potluck

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 11:30 AM to 2 PM
Mission Valley (exact address provided upon registration)
Free
Dia de los Muertos at Veterans Park

Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 3 PM to 6 PM
Veterans Park Imperial Beach
Free
'Coco' Film Screening

Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 7 PM
Oceanside Theatre Company at Brooks Theater
$8.50 - $11.50