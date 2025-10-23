Celebrate the colorful tradition of Día de Muertos

Love for those we’ve lost comes more alive on Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). And for those of us who celebrate it every year, one of our most important tasks is to create an ofrenda (altar), the temporary sacred space with cempasúchil (marigold flowers), incense, candles, papel picado (decorated tissue paper) and other traditional elements, to honor our loved ones who've passed. This time of remembrance begins in October and traditionally ends on Nov. 2.

And while many remember their departed on Day of the Dead in private, life and death are also celebrated communally in Mexico, Latin America and the United States in plazas, cemeteries and parks among other community spaces.

This year, KPBS is honoring the holiday with something new that both kids and adults with an artistic streak will love.

Celebrate the vibrant tradition of Día de Muertos with our free, downloadable coloring book featuring beautiful illustrations of the holiday's most meaningful elements. Inside you'll find intricate sugar skulls, marigolds, papel picado, and other ofrenda symbols of honor and remembrance.

Download it here.

While you’re at it, celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar. Submit a memory or message to a loved one who's passed with a photo, video or audio.